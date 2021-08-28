The New World Festival, the annual Labor Day Sunday music extravaganza in Randolph that has become a staple of the Vermont music festival scene, returns this year with its 29th edition.
The all day festival is Sunday, Sept. 5, with entertainment provided by more than 30 performers in a showcase of the popular musical styles of Celtic and French-Canadian origin in music and dance. A live-stream access link will be included with every ticket purchased in case audience members can’t attend the in-person event.
The festival, founded in 1992, recognizes the cultural heritage that northern New England, Quebec, and Canada’s Maritime Provinces share. It’s a musical heritage that immigrated to America from the Old World, primarily Ireland, Scotland and France. The festival has become a popular family friendly event annually attracting upwards of 2,000 people over the 12 hours of music making.
For the day’s performances, downtown Randolph, in the vicinity of the Chandler Center for the Arts, is transformed into a busy hub of music, dance and food with concurrent events in the Arts Center, Bethany Church and the spacious food and dance tent.
This year the festival will feature fan-favorite Cantrip (Scottish music); as well as Katie McNally and Neil Pearlman (Scottish and Cape Breton traditional music); Yann Falquet (Quebec); Triton (BalFolk, Breton and New England traditions); Séamus Egan Project (Irish traditional); and the internationally renowned Quebec super-group, Le Vent Du Nord.
The festival has become an important showcase for up-and-coming musicians who specialize in Celtic folk music. The Young Traditions Touring Group Commission is an example with a number of performer-graduates who have gone on to solo and group music careers. Beyond the well known acts, other performers this year include: Dominique Dodge, Emerald Rae, Anthony Santoro, Scott Lemire, Midnight Capers, and On the Border.
Perhaps the newest band to perform this year is the Séamus Egan Project. Egan has been an important performer and music creator of Irish music since his teen years. He’s a multi-instrumentalist who recorded groundbreaking solo work with Shanachie Records, and later founded the Irish-American band Solas.
Today Egan is one of the leading composers and interpreters of the tradition. As a multi-instrumentalist, he’s put his mark on the sound of the Irish flute, tenor banjo, guitar, mandolin, tin whistle, and low whistle, among others. In 2018 Egan began touring as a solo performer, bringing along friends and musical guests, and making music as the Séamus Egan Project.
The band includes Jenna Moynihan, a Scottish fiddler and a graduate of Berklee College of Music. Guitarist Kyle Sanna has shared the stage or studio with Grammy Award-winning artists Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile, as well as Kevin Burke and Martin Hayes. Owen Marshall who plays bouzouki is a native Vermonter returning to his hometown as a member of the band. He has toured with The Press Gang, Copley Street, Haas, Marshall, Walsh, and the dance band Riptide.
Katie McNally and Neil Pearlman embody the musical traditions of Scotland and Cape Breton. Based in Portland, Maine, they have a unique way of interpreting traditional forms. McNally’s 2020 release “Now More Than Ever” has been praised on both sides of the Atlantic. She has performed at Celtic Connections, Celtic Colours, the Newport Folk Festival, and The Festival of American Fiddle Tunes. Pearlman is recognized in many Celtic music circles for his unique approach to the piano.
Yann Falquet is a creative acoustic guitarist very active on the Québécois music scene. He has developed a personal style for Québec folk music, inspired by the playing of the accompanists of different cultures (Brittany, Scandinavia, Ireland, North America). He has toured with Genticorum and The McDades.
Triton, a new group at the festival, is comprised of veteran performers Jeremiah McLane, Tim Cummings, and Alex Kehler. Hailing from Vermont and Québec, they offer music rooted in the traditional dance repertoire of Northwestern Europe. The three are masters of the piano accordion, the quieter, bellows-blown bagpipes, and fiddle and nykelharpa. Their repertoire includes bourrées from central France, triple-time hornpipes from the Scottish Borders, the Swedish slängpolska, the Breton hanter dro, and compelling originals reflecting these influences. Unified by their zeal and musical craftsmanship, their performances are also punctuated with engaging commentary on the music and instruments.
Perennial festival favorites Cantrip, originally based in Edinburgh, now in the United States, has recently released its first new album in several years. The band performs on fiddle, guitar, and whistles and pipes, and has a powerful stage act that has enthralled festival-goers throughout the 2000s.
Returning to the festival is Le Vent du Nord from Quebec, a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while enhancing its hard-driving soulful music (rooted in the Celtic diaspora) with a broad range of global influences.
Featuring button accordion, guitar and fiddle, Le Vent du Nord’s sound is defined by the hurdy-gurdy, which adds an earthy, rough-hewn flavor to even the most buoyant dance tunes. They will close out the festival with a dance.
