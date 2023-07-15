The Addams Family has been America’s favorite representative of our darker side since Charles Addams created his single-panel comics for The New Yorker beginning in 1938 and ending with his death in 1988.

Unconquerable, Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the family reemerged as an NBC television series which aired from 1964-66, followed by multiple TV reincarnations. Of course, they made it to Broadway in 2010, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. And finally, they are coming to Montpelier.

