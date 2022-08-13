Donna Hoke

Donna Hoke

Estelle Griswold, the trailblazing 65-year-old defendant in the landmark Supreme Court decision, set precedent for sexual privacy in the United States. Southern kin have a tie to a mass shooting. An incarcerated man has a chance for parole and a whopping book deal. Three new plays that will be presented in staged readings in Middlebury offer compelling perspectives of American experience and dreams.

Next weekend, Aug. 18-20, Middlebury Acting Company presents “American Dreaming: A New Play Festival.” Three plays currently in development will be performed as rehearsed staged readings under the tent at the Swift House Inn in Middlebury: “Griswold” by Angela J. Davis, “Natchetochez” by Seth McNeill, and “American Deal” by Donna Hoke. Each performance will be followed by a moderated talkback with its playwright.

