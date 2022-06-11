Willverine has got it goin’ on these days.
The Colchester-based producer, trumpet player and songwriter extraordinaire, aka Will Andrews, is seemingly everywhere, performing under his own moniker and with such groups as acquamossa and Freeway Clyde, among others, while also producing songs and remixes for standout Vermont artists like Francesca Blanchard and Madaila, to name only two.
Andrews, 38, also works full time at Winooski High School, where he runs the school’s independent study program. And the Nebraska native — who grew up in the Albany, New York, area before attending Saint Michael’s College and performing for years with the band Japhy Ryder — is the father of two boys, ages 6 and 4.
“I’m wiped,” he admitted during a Monday phone interview, during a week that included eight gigs in eight nights during Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.
“But the grind don’t stop, and this is fun,” said Andrews. “The whole thing about it is that this is fun for me. I really enjoy this.”
“This” now includes a stellar new Willverine record, “Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out,” scheduled for release June 12. The captivating eight-song set is a collaboration with Burlington singer-songwriter Sam DuPont, aka Blackmer.
DuPont contributes soulful lead vocals and cowrote all songs with Andrews, who adds backing vocals in addition to synths, trumpet, drums, programming, sampling bass and guitar.
Willverine’s sixth record following five EPs, “Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out” is his most ambitious set to date. It’s a stunning collection of tunes that soars on the remarkable chemistry between Andrews and DuPont, the deeply compelling compositions they created, and Andrews’ deft production mastery.
Opener “I Was Lonely” is pure gold, a pop-driven instant classic that’s as infectious as it is dance-inducing. And first single, “No More Staying Up Late,” rides a sultry bass groove and dramatic production to great effect.
“Amy Winehouse,” the latest single, is another standout that includes DuPont’s brother Zach DuPont on guitar and Craig Myers of Barika on percussion. And the melancholy “Arrange Me” is a slow-burning highlight that alternates between quiet introspection and a slammin’ groove, while “Visible Attitude” is a fun and playful slow-tempo tune.
Elsewhere, songs like “Who I Am Anymore,” “No More We” and closer “Raincloud” — the latter includes the line that gives the record its title — are more subdued and introspective selections that address personal problems with beautiful results.
“The record chronicles a tough time in both Sam and my lives where we were both really going through it,” says Andrews in the liner notes. “It’s about breaking up and putting yourself back together.”
“Coming out of the first six months or so of the pandemic, Sam has had some issues with substance abuse and then he was breaking up with this girl,” said Andrews.
“I’ve dealt with a bunch of issues regarding panic disorder and anxiety, and also just like having two little kids and trying to manage a life and a family and still be creative,” he admitted. “And the whole stresses of the pandemic and missing friends and family and being alone.”
“All this stuff, it kind of culminated in us really needing this type of thing,” said Andrews, adding that the two took a deep dive into the project.
“I write and record music every day, but I spent hundreds and hundreds of hours on these songs and really kind of taught myself how to produce and say what I was trying to say with the music,” said Andrews.
“And through that, it kind of led to some clarity in the rest of my life,” he added. “Like, oh, OK, I’m good at this. I can do this. It’s OK to tell a sad story. But it’s also OK to tell yourself that you’re good at something.”
“We were able to write really cool music and have it tell a story from start to finish,” said Andrews about the collaboration. “So it was really sort of cathartic throughout the entire process for us.”
Andrews describes the new record as “a whole different story” than he’s told on previous recordings. “It’s clearly the best thing I’ve written,” he said. “I’m super proud of it. I figured out a lot.”
“It’s just the amount of time I’ve put into it, writing and recording and kind of figuring out how to tell these stories,” said Andrews.
The same could be said about Andrews’ status as one the most compelling artists in Vermont.
“I’ve just kind of figured it out,” said Andrews. “I figured out how to release stuff. I figured out how to connect it with the art. I figured out how to get the perfect bass lines.”
“I’m still figuring it out, obviously, but I’m getting closer,” he said. “And it’s OK to tell myself that, that the music I make is good. It’s OK to give yourself props sometimes.”
“This sort of niche that I carved out for myself, if I can just do this for the next 10 or 15 years, then that’s fine,” said Andrews. “That’s ideal.”
“I get to work with my friends and really wonderful artists, I get to be super creative and do exciting stuff, and I get paid, and I get to pick the gigs that I want,” he added. “It’s kind of a perfect situation.”
“Who Can Wave Me to the Way Out” is available on all streaming services. It will also be available on cassette in July. For more information about Willverine, go to www.willverine.com online. Willverine performs Wednesdays at the Wallflower Collective, 71 S. Union St., Burlington.
