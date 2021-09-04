The Barre Opera House’s upcoming season is set and, as always, central Vermonters can look forward to another eclectic lineup of performances by regionally, nationally and internationally-known artists traveling to the Granite City’s historic stage. In addition to the seven shows that made up the BOH’s signature TD Bank Celebration Series, the recently refurbished historic theater has scheduled several “BOH Presents” events, which will be added to as the season progresses.
In the face of rising Delta Variant cases in the Green Mountain State, the board of directors has approved a proof of vaccination policy and masking requirement for attendees at all upcoming events. Along with the vaccination and mask requirement, the Opera House will replace its normal HVAC filters with MERV-13 filters, continue regular deep cleanings and temporarily suspend concession sales.
Celebration Series
On Sept. 25, folk icon Tom Rush kicks off the Celebration Series. He has been credited by Rolling Stone with ushering in the era of the singer-songwriter. In addition to his own compositions, his early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and Jackson Browne.
Next, on Oct. 23, it’s Classic Stones Live. This premier Stones tribute band, featuring eight members, delivers all the raw energy of Mick and company’s shows. From the signature sax solo in Brown Sugar to the unforgettable backing vocals in “Gimme Shelter,” every last detail is captured.
With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. He’s host of the daily “What A Joke With Papa and Fortune” on Sirius, has appeared regularly on “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” “Live From Here (the rebooted Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile)” and in February 2020, Netflix premiered Popa’s fourth hour-long stand-up special, “Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” He takes the BOH stage on Nov. 12.
With the fiery Celtic high-energy style as its musical core, Nova Scotians Còig, winners of the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards, easily shift between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions employing over a dozen instruments (vocals, fiddles, piano, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles, and more). The group will offer their holiday concert Dec. 11, which has sold out in Vermont in earlier years as part of The UVM Lane Series and at Pentangle Arts in Woodstock.
We Banjo 3 is one of the most prolific and exciting bands to emerge from Ireland in recent years. This Galway and Nashville-based quartet comprises two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley, on banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bodhran and percussion, propelled by lead singer David Howley’s emotive voice. Collectively the group holds over a dozen “All Ireland” titles and their first album took the “Best Traditional Album” prize from The Irish Times. See them Jan. 22.
On Feb. 12, piano virtuoso and acclaimed recording artist A.J. Croce pays tribute to his late father, the legendary folk singer Jim Croce, with a heartfelt performance, “Croce Plays Croce.” A.J. has put together a set of Jim Croce covers mixed with his own works and songs that inspired them both.
Recipients of the 2019 BBC Best Traditional Track award and 2019 RTE Radio One award for Best Traditional Track, Best Group and Best Album, Ye Vagabonds, in Barre on March 5, might remind listeners of the exquisite harmonies and intricate musicianship of the legendary Planxty, even as they occupy an important role in the current innovative and vibrant Irish folk scene.
BOH Presents
Winter appearances by Vermont’s own No Strings Marionettes have become an annual tradition at the BOH. On Jan. 23, experience one of the troupe’s most beloved shows — “The Snow Maiden.” Mythical figures, animals and humans from one of Russia's most beloved folk tales populate this production.
There are few artists capable of appealing to music fans of all stripes, and Alan Doyle is one of them. From the moment he burst onto the scene in the early 1990s with his band Great Big Sea, Canadians fell in love with the pride of Petty Harbour, Newfoundland. His boundless charisma and sense of humor was eclipsed only by his magnetic stage presence. Doyle and his “Beautiful, Beautiful Band” visit the BOH Feb. 18.
Finally, One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works returns to the BOH by popular demand April 11. This incredible re-creation of Freddie Mercury and Queen in concert was one of the best-received shows at the Opera House when they were here in 2018 and tickets were gone two weeks ahead of the performance.
The Barre Opera House offers discount to members, seniors and students. For tickets or information, go online to www.barreoperahouse.org
