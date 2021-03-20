When three Vermont artists of color recently got together to discuss their art and their experiences in the Green Mountain State, what they had in common was their art experiences from youth on that grew them into the artists they are today.
And unlike my column of March 6 (“Racism in Vermont arts? Artists of color share their experiences”) might have suggested, reaction to their race, rather than confrontation, was largely a matter of acclimatization and adjustment. Vermont is now home.
Brandon artists Jennifer Herrera Condry and Will Kasso Condry, and Johnson sculptor Harlan Mack shared their experiences in a 90-minute panel discussion, “Being a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Artist in Vermont,” moderated by California artist Gibran Isaius Lopez (Isaius) and sponsored by Stowe’s Spruce Peak Arts.
Mack, in fact, is what we call a “real Vermonter,” having been born and bred in rural Washington. Growing up in an artistic family, Mack began by making “sculptures” of bent nails as a very young child. But it was after his studies at Johnson State College (now Northern Vermont University), where he worked with Joe Salerno, that he came to define himself as a sculptor.
After a circuitous route, Mack found himself doing maintenance work at Johnson’s esteemed Vermont Studio Center, where he is now sculpture and resident life manager. Despite his full-time job, he continues to employ blacksmithing, steel fabrication, painting and oral storytelling in his own art, often inspired by the VSC residents.
“I still produce at the pace of a full-time artist,” Mack said, adding, “I don’t sleep much.”
Jennifer and Will Kasso Condry — with Jennifer’s daughter Alexa Herrera Condry — are Juniper Creative Arts LLC, a Brandon-based for-profit Black and Dominican family collective that facilitates community mural projects with colleges and universities, K-12 schools, and community-based organizations. But they do everything from developing and marketing herbal medicines to creating fine art.
Jennifer is the family’s business manager. Born in Harlem of Dominican immigrants, she trained as an art museum administrator as well as an artist. She came to Vermont as a single mother for a job at Middlebury College as a student-affairs professional focusing on multicultural student success, a position she held for 18 years until she left it for Juniper Creative Arts. Put simply, she saw herself as an advocate for students of color.
Moving into yuppie Middlebury required adjustments. Many families there had adopted Black children from developing nations, and when some of them met Jennifer and Alexa, they asked where Alexa was from. (Alexa has much darker skin than Jennifer.) Jennifer replied, “From me!” They all became friends.
Another adjustment was school. Jennifer felt that Alexa was feeling uncomfortable in elementary school because of her skin color, so she moved her to a private school. But having grown up a bit, from middle school on, Alexa found success in public schools. Today, having graduated from the University of Vermont, Alexa is a photographer, illustrator and web designer, and is currently apprenticing under Kasso in aerosol painting and mural arts.
Kasso, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, studied fine art and illustration at The College of New Jersey. It was while working as a commercial airbrush artist that he fell under the spell of aerosol painting cast by legendary graffiti artist Daniel “POSE 2” Hopkins. Kasso refined his artistry in large-scale mural production with Dave McShane at Mural Arts Philadelphia.
Kasso and Jennifer met at Middlebury College, where he had been hired to collaborate on a mural at the student center. Eventually they married, and Kasso “planted both feet” in Vermont. At Middlebury, he taught courses on the origins and politics of graffiti and street art and the elements of hip-hop before leaving for Juniper.
Juniper Creative Arts grew organically. Jennifer took an interest in herbs, researched their healing powers and developed medicines. Kasso learned to design logos, and he and Alexa create the packaging. They all help in marketing and production. Kasso continues to work on his solo fine art, while the three collaborate on outreach projects across the country — what they call “world building.”
Kasso says that his experience with racial issues in Vermont runs “hot and cold.” But he cited the words of wisdom he received from Cristal Brown, Middlebury College’s African American dance professor: “Vermont is the place you can come and build a life of your own.”
“Everything I wanted was here,” Kasso said, adding, “We’re excited that the support we’ve been given here is truly authentic.”
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
