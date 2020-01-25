Colin McCaffrey, East Montpelier’s prolific record producer-engineer-musician, took a busman’s holiday recently to do a project solely for his own pleasure. McCaffrey, who produces upwards of a dozen albums a year for other musicians, perhaps 240 over a 20-year span, went to Nashville where he recorded his own album, “The Cobbler’s Child.”
McCaffrey said he decided to record the album with another producer and engineer at the helm because “I kind of get tired of what I do.”
Usually he is the engineer, multi-instrumentalist, backup vocalist on the albums he produces for others. On his own albums he often hires sidemen but does the lion’s share of the playing, production and engineering. By hiring others for those roles and concentrating on singing, he said “I never would have gotten the same record if I had produced it.”
He explains, “Other people think differently and have a different approach. You can come up with amazing surprises you never would have gotten on your own.”
The producer’s role for this CD was handed over to Ben Sanders and Ryan Hommel, two musician-producers McCaffrey met at the Ashokan, New York, music camp’s Western and Swing Week several years ago.
“I’ve been going there for 24 years,” he said. “I play and teach.”
Sanders and Hommel are multi-instrumentalists and sidemen who backed the Sweetback Sisters among others.
McCaffrey, who has recorded three albums of his own music in his home studio, spent three days last April at the Cowboy Arms Recording Spa with some overdubs done in East Montpelier.
“The studio was Cowboy Jack Clements’ old house,” said McCaffrey. “It’s a serious full-blown studio with big rooms. The engineer was fantastic.”
This was McCaffrey’s second recording made in Nashville. His first, the solo “What We’ve Got,” was recorded 20 years ago. He said that project was basically “a songwriting demo that is now out of print.”
“This time around it was great,” McCaffrey said. “I had a bunch guys I’ve worked with and really trusted. With these professionals, it allowed me to focus only on singing. All I did was go into the vocal booth and sing. I didn’t have to focus on software or whether my guitar was in tune.”
For the project, McCaffrey recorded 10 songs, and the CD is 37 minutes long. There are four songs he penned, a Jim Rooney song, “Only the Best,” a Jeremy Sicely song, “Medicine Man,” “Papa Dio” by Sicely’s younger brother Desmond, and songs by Silas Lowe, Michael David Fuller and Billie Joe Shaver.
“I always wanted to do a Jim Rooney song,” McCaffrey said. Of Sicely’s “Medicine Man,” he said, “I loved the song.” He previously recorded that song with Sicely’s bluegrass band Beg Steal or Borrow. Billie Joe Shaver, he said, “is a great old songwriter. I’ve been singing ‘I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal’ for 20 years; it’s humble, funny and catchy.”
Since this is primarily a vocal album, I asked McCaffrey about his approach to singing. “I’m kind of beyond thinking what I sound like. I’m trying to sound like me. I’m not trying to copy anybody.”
That said, there are touches of a number of male country vocalists in his singing. Most pronounced to this writer is track two, “The Backroom of Her Heart,” which has strong George Jones inflections.
“I love George Jones,” McCaffrey acknowledged, “That’s a huge compliment.”
Throughout the album McCaffrey’s singing is soulful, powerful, and true to the country sound that is at the core of the music. The producers give his vocals center stage, and for his part, McCaffrey’s diction is clear as a bell. He has recorded an album that would make any singer proud.
Those who have listened to McCaffrey’s solo albums will notice the Nashville imprimatur on the backing instrumentation. It’s a cleanly recorded album, less slick than some country music. McCaffrey’s home-produced albums seem to have less distance between the instruments and the vocals.
McCaffrey is pleased with the results on “The Cobbler’s Child.”
“I made a record I like. I’m doing what I love,” he said. “I don’t want to be a superstar. I want to make records I want to listen to.”
“The Cobbler’s Child” will be available soon from McCaffrey’s website: www.colinmccaffrey.com.
