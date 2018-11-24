“I found my soulmate,” Kevin Commins joked. But it’s not who you might expect. It’s the cranky, middle-aged theater fan in the musical comedy he’s directing.
Man in Chair is the neurotic and reclusive but lovable character in “The Drowsy Chaperone.” He has a lot of opinions about musical theater, and escapes his misery by listening to Broadway records, seeking to cure his “non-specific sadness.” Commins is directing the Middlebury Community Players’ production of the comedy, which runs Nov. 29-Dec. 9 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.
Man in Chair has never actually seen “The Drowsy Chaperone,” but he’s listened to it so much he knows it by heart. So when he puts the needle on the record, he imagines the show coming to life in his dingy apartment, transforming it into the glitzy Broadway set of a hilarious parody of a 1920s musical. Man in Chair narrates and constantly interrupts to fill us in about the stars, their secrets, their feuds, and their fates, and some details of his own personal life.
So Commins laughed when asked about the reason for choosing the show.
“I read the first cranky opinion and went, ‘Well, that makes perfect sense,’” he said. “‘I couldn’t agree more.’ I found my soul mate.”
“The lead character is a cranky man who listens to Broadway albums and has extremely prejudiced views on the state of American musicals. I went, ‘Oh, this is me,’” Commins said by phone recently. “I identified very strongly with it. Plus, I love the Great American Songbook, most of which came out of Broadway and most of which has vanished.”
But Commins wasn’t the only one who related to Man in Chair. Actor Tom McElhaney, 54, portrays the character and also identified with him. “I read the part and (thought) this character is in me,” McElhaney said. “And easily accessible.”
With book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, it opened on Broadway in 2006 and won five Tony Awards.
The whole cast of characters is kind of relatable in one funny, over-the-top way or another. Erica Furgiuele, 26, portrays Janet, the up-and-coming It Girl who’s supposed to marry Robert, but is conflicted whether to go for love or stick with her career.
“Janet is a classic diva, and there’s a diva inside of all of us aching to get out,” Furgiuele said. “So it’s nice to be able to indulge in that, but have it be kosher because it’s a character. It’s a really fun role.”
And Suzanna Miller, 54, plays The Chaperone, who’s glory days are beginning to fade.
“She’s a cross between any handful of old film stars or Broadway actresses,” Miller said. “Gloria Swanson or Liza Minelli, all mashed up into one. And she drinks. A lot. So drowsy means drunk, it’s their euphemism for tipsy.”
“The notes I kept giving the cast were, ‘Let’s remember that this is a play, so let’s play,’” Commins said. “‘If you come up with something new, just try it. If it throws your fellow actor, good. Maybe they’ll come up with something to counter you.’”
“We’ve been rehearsing for three straight months and it’s still really funny,” Furgiuele said. Despite having “the worst title I’ve ever heard,” Commins said. “Its relatability makes it one of the funniest musicals ever.”
