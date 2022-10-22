A new home, some new cast members, and new material marks Vermont Actors Repertory Theatre’s 18th season, beginning with the world premiere of Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith’s “The End of The World As We Knew It” — which has absolutely nothing to do with COVID.
The drama-comedy follows a Vermont woman facing a personal crisis and taking a break from her 20-year marriage. Haley goes to Maine to see Meredith, an old friend and colleague, and to start writing again. Her husband Charlie goes to find her with his friend Gabe, in search of some answers.
“It’s about this woman (who) decides she needs to take a break … but it’s more than that, there’s a whole other secondary story going on,” said Sandra Gartner, the community theater’s producer. “Some news that’s very unexpected.”
“The end of the world is basically that these people’s lives are going to change, (but) it might not be for the worse,” she added. “As my character (Meredith) says, it could be the beginning of a new world. So that’s what it’s more about, a reassessment of relationships and people finding their own identities.”
Vermont writer and actor Kevin Commins plays Gabe, a character he described as “very funny, very independent, and a Vermonter.”
“I was a writer for years so my technique is really to study the text,” he said about getting into character. “If you have a good text, that solves about 90% of any problem that you would have, and in this case … the structure works beautifully. It generates interest. The audience wants to know where the story’s going.”
“It’s a very intriguing play that has a very different way of looking at things,” Commins added. “It’s a story ultimately about betrayal and redemption but it doesn’t strike any of the ordinary notes. Under all, there’s a civilized current where people actually talk and listen to each other. Even though they screw up, you end up liking them. And there’s humor throughout, so it never gets leaden.”
The show will be presented at the company’s new home in the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre will run Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 4-6.
“We have moved into the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre and are very excited about the space,” Gartner said. “We felt very welcome at the Unitarian Church, but when the space became available at West Rutland we decided that would give us more options. They have lights and bigger space for an audience and space to store things.”
The rest of ART’s season includes three other thought-provoking plays, including “Going Up the Country” by Eric Peterson and John Foley, based on the late Vermont writer Yvonne Daley’s book about the counterculture in Vermont and the 1970s. It will run April 28-30 and May 5-7. Daley passed in early August.
“We hoped to do it while Yvonne was still alive, but we’re still going to do it (as a) tribute to her,” Gartner said.
“Ghosts” by Henrik Ibsen will run Aug. 18-20 and 25-27. Ibsen’s plays are known as controversial commentaries on 19th century morality, which in this play includes religion, venereal disease, incest and euthanasia.
Theater critic Maurice Valency once wrote, “From the standpoint of modern tragedy ‘Ghosts’ strikes off in a new direction .... Regular tragedy dealt mainly with the unhappy consequences of breaking the moral code. ‘Ghosts,’ on the contrary, deals with the consequences of not breaking it.”
The season concludes with “The Subject was Roses,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning 1964 play by Frank D. Gilroy, who adapted the work in 1968 for a film with the same title. The play was nominated for five Tony Awards and tells the story of Timmy Cleary who returns home from his service during World War II. Though his parents seem to be happy, a facade unravels, revealing old emotional wounds and unresolved marital problems. Timmy feels responsible and caught in the middle, seeing no way to resolve their problems. It will run June 16-18 and 23-25.
