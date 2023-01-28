Two of the Rutland area’s favorite acoustic performers, George Nostrand and Phil Henry, bring an evening of new tunes and fine singing to the West Rutland Town Hall Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for what they are calling “The February Thaw II.”
As Nostrand writes in his promotional material, “When he was cutting his musical teeth, his act was dubbed, ‘acoustic morsels’ by a Burlington coffee shop owner. Since then, his menu has grown to offer a musical stew, seasoned with tunes from various generations and genres, with a healthy helping of his own timeless original music.”
This lanky performer, whose long beard has become part of his signature look, is a singer-songwriter of note.
Henry’s music career is further reaching than Nostrand’s but the two occasionally share a stage as they will for this concert. When not performing, Henry is a music educator and music and video producer. A busy musician with an expanding list of performance venues, his music has taken him to Northeast coffeehouses such as Club Passim and Caffe Lena, and festivals as far away as Texas.
Nostrand is a multi-talented entertainer and storyteller at home on stages of all shapes and sizes. He’s released three full-length studio albums, several singles and a number of live recordings. He’s a busy performer playing more than 100 shows a year. He’ll appearing with his band George’s Back Pocket with a lineup that includes Jesse Peters on guitar, Ryan Dubois on bass and Aaron Normand on drums.
Local reviewers have had high praise for Nostrand’s music. Robert Resnik in Seven Days wrote of his performance, “An affably freewheeling sound. His local compadres often swing by for the party …He must spend more time playing music than sleeping.” James Gage at Green Mountain Global radio said, “I hear Tom Petty, but I can also hear both Jerry Jeff Walker and Todd Snider in (Nostrand’s) exuberance.”
Dave Hoffenberg in The Mountain Times praises the intimacy of Nostrand’s performance this way: “Sit back on your porch and have a beer with some friends or cry in your beer at a lonely roadhouse bar — George will be right there with you, with a story and a song to share.”
Nostrand has been a fixture in the Rutland area music scene since his days writing about local music for the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus. He wears a number of hats. As well as being a frequent local performer, he runs A Sound Space, a full-service practice facility with a full back-line and everything you need to rehearse. The space allows musicians to “crank it up and do your thing.” Recording and video services are available.
Nostrand also works as a booking agent through Trust Us Music Series, a booking service for musicians. He works with a small number of venues and a few dozen artists. As he says, “The Trust Us nomenclature speaks to the relationship I have with the venues and artists when it comes to booking shows and setting up a running a professional and high-quality music series.”
Henry’s talent is in crafting old-school story songs with strange, beautiful chords and a big acoustic sound. His new ensemble, Phil Henry and the News Feed, features Brendan Coyle on drums and Mitch Barron on upright and fretless bass. The band offers audiences layered textures of sound — Seven Days calls the sound “vivid lyrical imagery that captures the imagination.”
In 2015 we reviewed Henry’s fourth album: “Phil Henry’s ‘Aberdeen’ is a winner. Henry is a fine all around performer. Henry shows himself to be a creative melodist, thoughtful lyricist, multi-instrumentalist and a singer to contend with.”
Further on we said: “Henry’s voice reminds us of Kenny Loggins from the 1970s. There’s also a touch of Richard Shindell, Peter Mulvey and Paul Simon in his singing and song craft. His song writing is strong on storytelling and he paints interesting pictures.”
That album garnered Henry the “Best Singer Songwriter Album 2015” in our annual Tammie Awards.
Nostrand is a big fan of his collaborator. “I’m constantly telling people Phil is hands-down one of the best songwriters out there. I’ve been a fan since I reviewed his first CD for the Herald and feel privileged to work with him.”
