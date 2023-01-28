Edelstein

George’s Back Pocket and Phil Henry and the News Feed (pictured) will present their “February Thaw II” concert Feb 4 at Rutland Town Hall Auditorium.

 Provided photo

Two of the Rutland area’s favorite acoustic performers, George Nostrand and Phil Henry, bring an evening of new tunes and fine singing to the West Rutland Town Hall Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for what they are calling “The February Thaw II.”

As Nostrand writes in his promotional material, “When he was cutting his musical teeth, his act was dubbed, ‘acoustic morsels’ by a Burlington coffee shop owner. Since then, his menu has grown to offer a musical stew, seasoned with tunes from various generations and genres, with a healthy helping of his own timeless original music.”

