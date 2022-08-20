For its eighth edition, Aug. 24-28, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — whose sole focus is to showcase films by talented first- and second-time filmmakers from around the world — boasts more than 140 films on six screens, including Town Hall Theater and other locations around bucolic Middlebury.

Opening the festival, Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Town Hall Theater (sold out), is “The Automat.” Directed by Lisa Hurwitz, the film recounts the history of the seminal restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, which served affordable-priced quality food to millions of New Yorkers and Philadelphians for more than a century.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.