Not everyone’s food tastes the same, and not every director sees a play in the same light. That’s the creative idea behind “The Bake Off,” Vermont Stage’s annual fundraiser that takes place June 11-16 this year at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. Take one play, divide it in three, and divvy it up between three different directors and three different casts.
“It was inspired by an exercise at a director’s lab at the Lincoln Center,” said Vermont Stage Artistic Director Cristina Alicea by phone recently. “Each director brought a fresh perspective to the play, and each cast member brought their own take to each character. I never know what we’re going to get with the ‘Bake Off’; it ends up being really different every year.”
This year it centers on “The Foreigner” by Larry Shue, a comedy about Charlie, who everyone thinks is from a foreign country. He overhears damaging revelations made in his presence with the thought that he doesn’t understand a word of English.
“Comedy really lends itself to the Bake Off,” Alicea said. “And we produced a full production of this play 15 years ago so in a way our audience is seeing us take a show we’ve done before and turn it on its head.”
Some plays naturally have three acts but others have just two. That was the case with “The Foreigner” so it was split into thirds, with one director taking the first part, the second director the end of act one, and beginning of act two, and the third director the end.
“We’re really technical about it,” Alicea said. “We count the page numbers and (figure out) OK, somewhere on page 32 we’re going to stop the first section. It is very specific that way.”
But that doesn’t always happen where a scene naturally ends, and in most cases occurs right in the middle of it.
“It ends up being a real treat for the directors to conceive of how they’re going to do the transitions from section to section,” Alicea said.
“One of the wonderful benefits of ‘The Bake Off’ is I get to work with directors I haven’t before, in a low-stakes environment, because they’re only directing 20 to 30 minutes of the play, rather than giving them a full production with all of the production costs,” she explained. “It’s a nice way for me to get to know a director that I might not be able to in another circumstance, to get a sense of their directing style and how they work with actors, and their interpretation of the play and all of those things.”
“It’s a lot of fun,” she added, but also “really (gives) us insight into how a director and cast can influence the direction of the play.”
