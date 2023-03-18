Kevra

Flutist Karen Kevra and pianist Jeffrey Chappell will offer “The French Connection,” performing music by French composers with connections to unexpected lands, March 25 at the Brattleboro Music Center and March 26 at the Plainfield Opera House.

 

BRATTLEBORO-PLAINFIELD — Flutist Karen Kevra, Grammy nominee and a protegee of the late Louis Moyse, and internationally renowned pianist Jeffrey Chappell met in 2000 when Michael Arnowitt “assigned” them to perform together at his Millennium Music Festival. They bonded musically and personally and have been duo partners ever since.

Together Kevra and Chappell have performed at the French Embassy in Washington D.C., as headliners at the National Flute Association Convention, and at venues up and down the east coast from Vermont to Boston to Key West. Their acclaimed CD “Romantic Music for Flute and Piano” has won widespread accolades from flutist Sir James Galway, and from the Boston Musical Intelligencer for “sublimely satisfying flute-playing.”

