‘A good front man brands a band. They’re able to harness its essence and spin it into an experience beyond just being a good singer or some talented musicians. Especially in live shows, the front man is a tour de force. So what do you get when you put three front men together in one band? A unique experience you have to see for yourself.
The Frontmen are Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, lead singers who were the top voices of the country bands of the 1990s. They will be making a stop at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
“Previously the group was called The Frontmen of Country,” said the group’s publicist, Don Grubbs. “We have phased out ‘of Country’ and now just use The Frontmen. The old name is floating around out there in some places, so we like to make sure everyone knows the new name.”
And in a recent phone interview Larry Stewart laughed and said, “You got a minute?” when asked how the band came about.
“Well, the thing started actually about 13 years ago,” he said. “It was Richie McDonald’s idea. He and I were down in Louisiana doing a fundraiser and were sitting in the hotel lobby bar drinking coffee waiting for our time to perform. He said, ‘I got this idea. You got all these solo artists that are going out performing together on stage and in the round and I was thinking what if we did something like that — three lead singers from three bands and go out and do the same kind of thing, call it the Frontmen.’ I went, ‘Dang, I love that idea.”
“A long story short,” Stewart said, “we started with Randy Owen, and Randy put (the band) Alabama back together and we invited Tim Rushlow from Little Texas and mostly started in the off season — January, February — going overseas and performing for the troops and all over Europe and Afghanistan and landing on the USS Truman and the Persian Gulf. It was just an amazing time and experience for me, for sure.”
“That’s it in a nutshell,” he said, and with their combined vocal and instrumental talents, The Frontmen have collectively sold over 30 million records and had over 30 major hits between them. Their brand of intimate unplugged shows evokes Friday nights, first kisses and broken hearts in their usually sold-out ’90s nostalgic shows with new and original songs, covering fan-favorites from their three award-winning bands, as well as songs from some of the artists who have influenced them.
“Oh, gosh, I don’t know, I don’t really have a process,” Stewart said when it comes to writing songs. “Sometimes I’ll just sit down and make myself play guitar, play piano, come up with a cool melody or come up with some kind of something around a hook. But no, there’s not a process for me. Unless an idea for a song hits us, and that’s when we go bam, and try to write something formidable. Try to write something everybody likes — and that’s tough. Not only do you have to write a song that you like that you feel is a quality song, but then you have to gather all your troops around you, and you just hope that they like them, too. I guess that’s the process right there.”
Fans can expect Restless Heart classics like “The Bluest Eyes in Texas” and “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right),” Lonestar hits like “Amazed” and “I’m Already There,” plus Little Texas hits including “God Blessed Texas” and “What Might Have Been.”
“’90s music is kind of coming back when it comes to country,” Stewart said. “There’s a lot of ’90s stuff going on, artists today are doing ’90s nights and ’90s segments of their shows. It’s really cool how we’re seeing this come full circle and seeing younger people come to the shows and singing along with all of our songs. And, hey, if you want to bring back memories and come and forget your troubles and have two hours of hits from the ‘90s and in my case maybe one or two from the ‘80s, come on out and enjoy a night of music. We’re having a great time.”
