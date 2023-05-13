One of Vermont’s most compelling music acts since arriving in Burlington over a decade ago after making a name for themselves on the Boston scene, soul/blues trio Dwight + Nicole are widely regarded as topnotch songwriters and one of the best live bands around.

On Friday, the steadily-rising group — singer/guitarist Dwight Ritcher, singer/bassist Nicole Nelson and drummer Ezra Oklan — will celebrate the release of their much-anticipated new full-length album, “The Jaguar, the Raven & the Snake,” with a headline show on Friday at the Higher Ground Ballroom.

