If you go, you will see a deceptively simple drawing of a woman stepping out of a car, infused with life; a moment of genuine happiness captured in a woman’s face; and an uncanny likeness of the mood in a winter sky in Vermont. If you go, you will see the work of an artist who loved to work.

Early last year, local artist Christine Holzschuh was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, information that she shared for an article on an exhibit of her work was at the Chaffee Art Center at the time. She said that sustaining concentration and energy for long periods of time had become challenging, but it didn’t deter her desire to paint and she found a way to work with the limitations.

janellefaignant@gmail.com

