There’s nothing controversial or political about the new comedy “The Last Wide Open.”
“Sometimes people just want to see a love story,” explains Jamien Forest, Vermont Stage’s general manager, who is directing the Burlington professional theater’s production.
“But it’s not just a straight love story,” she said. “It’s told in three very different ways, between two characters that have been through a lot. I think audiences can connect with one or both at any point in the show.
“It’s unique,” Forest said, “the way it’s told, the same day, the same location, same two people, but under different circumstances.”
Vermont Stage Company will present only the second production of “The Last Wide Open: A Love Song in Three Movements,” with book and lyrics by Audrey Cefaly and music by Matthew M. Nielson, Oct. 2-19 the Main Street Landing Black Box Theatre. It was premiered in January at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, where Vermont Stage founder Blake Robison has been artistic director since 2012.
Lena (Charlotte Munson), a young waitress, and Roberto (Jordan Gullikson), an Italian immigrant, have been working together for years but rarely talk. If they do, it’s from a distance or gets lost in translation. But when they find themselves alone in the restaurant during a late-night thunderstorm, their lives begin to intersect in surprising and mystical ways.
“Lena’s been through a lot of heartache, to the point she won’t allow herself to feel that way easily,” Forest said. “So when these little things from Roberto start sinking into her psyche, she stops herself. She won’t let it happen — it’s too good to be true.”
Lena’s in an unhappy relationship with Todd. And Roberto’s with Anna isn’t going too well either.
“She’s in love with his best friend,” Forest said.
The story is told three different times, in segments called “movements.”
“In the first, they’ve both been working in this restaurant for five years, and they’ve never really talked with each other until this one fateful night — and sparks happen. But there’s a lot going on with Lena, and there’s a lot going on with Roberto.
“There are so many arcs in this play, but there’s only one ending,” Forest said. “You get so close to that ending, and then it’s taken away from you.”
The only complexity about “The Last Wide Open” is the novel way in which it is told. Assisting Vermont Stage at the rehearsals is the playwright.
“There’s a lot of thought that went into this script,” Forest said. “Audrey is just so giving and understanding. She also listens to what the actors have come up with. How much that Charlotte and Jordan have given these characters is enlightening to Audrey as well.”
In fact, Cefaly is still making changes in the script.
“This hasn’t been published yet,” Forest said. “It’s such a great thing to be part of, this collaboration where everybody is just so giving and willing to listen and create together. Some directors are very possessive of their ‘vision,’ but my vision is to tell her story — and if she’s here, it’s such an important tool.”
Forest appreciates the assistance, in particular, because she is a relatively new director.
“I’ve worked on lots of shows,” she said. “But I’m one of those people who appreciate all the input I can get, and then edit it into telling the story in the way that best clarifies it for the audience — and makes people feel things.”
“The Last Wide Open” is appropriate for ages 12 and older, for some mild adult language and themes. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.