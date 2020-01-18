After 15 successful years, the winter shows at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater have built a solid reputation due to the level of talent and the caliber of show. This year promises to be no different.
“We’ve been doing it for 15 years and we always sell out,” Town Hall Theater’s artistic director, Doug Anderson, said by phone. “There’s a lot of excitement around it.”
“The key thing here,” he added, “is that we always want to pick musicals that are musically very challenging for both the singers and for our student musicians. It’s a great learning experience for all concerned, versus just some song-and-dance kind of show.”
This year’s show is Adam Guettel’s Tony Award-winning musical, “The Light in the Piazza,” which will be performed at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater from Jan. 24-27.
Anderson is directing the annual collaboration between THT and the Middlebury College Department of Music. And Guettel, who happens to be the grandson of musical theater legendary composer Richard Rodgers of Rodgers and Hammerstein, will be attending several rehearsals.
“Let me start by saying, I first saw the musical in 2005 when it appeared on Broadway, and it is the only musical in which I said to myself immediately, ‘I’ve got to go back and see it again,’” Anderson said, “because it was so unusual and so compelling.”
It tells the story of a mother and daughter vacationing in Italy when the daughter falls into an intense and complicated love affair with an Italian boy. The New York Times called it “the most intensely romantic score of any Broadway musical since ‘West Side Story’.”
Anderson called it a story about love, but love in all its complexities.
“It’s really fascinating and complex storytelling unlike storytelling you often see in musicals,” he explained. “Love in musicals tends to be two-dimensional, and end with a marriage and happily ever after. Here it does in fact end in marriage but it also ends in heartbreak and concern about the future. It deals with love and all of its complexity and I think that’s a story always worth telling.”
Anderson’s production features over a dozen students from Middlebury College and as many local performers, who were cast primarily based on musical ability.
“We work with the very best vocal students in Middelbury College,” Anderson said, “people who have an enormous range and can understand and read and interpret a difficult score.”
“My first stylistic point as a director is the music has to be good,” he added. “The orchestra has to be good, the voices have to be good, so we spend a lot of time just working on music and making sure we really master the score before we get around to staging it and talking about it.”
Guettel’s music carries on his grandfather’s tradition of a big romantic score with a big orchestra, which Anderson said is harmonically challenging in terms of time signatures. “The students have been working on the music all fall to get to this point.”
“It is very challenging music but very rewarding music to sing,” Anderson said. “And I think we’re going to do full justice to it.”
Anderson says the entire run of the show can sell out in a matter of days, and if that happens, a dress rehearsal opens to the public for a nominal fee on Thursday. Call the theater for more information.
