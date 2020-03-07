The Lil Smokies, a progressive bluegrass band from Missoula, Montana, makes two stops in Vermont in support of a new album: Thursday at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, and Saturday, March 14, at the Foeger Ballroom at Jay Peak Resort.
The five-piece group is touring behind its third studio album, “Tornillo,” released in January on the independent Boulder, Colorado-based United Interests label. The stellar 11-song set was recorded at the sprawling Sonic Ranch studio in Tornillo, Texas, a tiny desert town outside of El Paso, which inspired the name of the album.
Produced by Bill Reynolds (The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses), “Tornillo” shines on the strength of the band’s solid songwriting, deft instrumentation and impressive vocal harmonies. “Great songs, terrific instrumentation, glorious harmonies and no filler make this a consistently strong album,” said Country Standard Time.
Recorded after an exhausting two-plus years of extensive touring, the album finds the band sounding better than ever, clearly rejuvenated by the intimate confines of the Sonic Ranch and its rural surroundings.
“Our time there encapsulates all of the good things about being in a band and making music,” says singer and dobro player Andy Dunnigan in press materials. “The word ‘tornillo’ in its literal definition means a screw or a bolt. That’s exactly what this experience in the studio did for us as a band. We really came together and worked as a unit, and we got back to those reasons why we do this.”
Formed over a decade ago, the Lil Smokies — jokingly named after the Little Smokies cocktail weenies, though the name stuck — is led by Dunnigan, the primary songwriter in the band.
“Tornillo,” though, is the band’s first album to feature songs written by other members of the band, with Matt “Rev” Reiger (guitar, vocals) and Jake Simpson (fiddle, vocals) also contributing original material. (The quintet also includes Matt Cornette on banjo and Scott Parker on bass.)
“Each guy comes up with their own tune, on their own, and brings it to the band,” says Dunnigan. “Then we sit around and arrange it. That’s where a lot of the magic happens.”
“How I envision a song when I’m writing it can go a billion different places once you bring it to the guys,” he adds. “When you’re sitting down in that kind of workshop/chopping block vibe, it’s really amazing to see where it can go.”
“The musicianship in this band is something that I never would have dreamed of being surrounded by at all times. These guys are truly world-class.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.