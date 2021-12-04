In celebration of the holidays, Northern Stage presents a unique production of the beloved C.S. Lewis fairy tale, “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” Dec. 8-Jan. 2 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. Thirty Northern Stage theater students, ages 12-18, divided into two alternating casts, will be the actors in the fully professional production.
“I love myths and fairy tales, and ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ feels like a modern fairy tale for our time,” explains Eric Love, Northern Stage’s director of education and associate artistic director, who is directing.
“It was written in 1950, so it’s also a story many generations have a relationship with, and memories of reading as a child,” he said. “And I love that it’s spiritual. It’s deeply religious for people who see it through that lens, and if you’re not one of them, it’s a charming, beautiful adventure story. It works on so many different levels.”
The first of seven novels in Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” is the first published (second chronologically) and most popular. In this adaptation by Joseph Robinette, four English children visiting a country mansion accidentally discover, in the back of a wardrobe in a spare room, the portal to the magical Land of Narnia.
The tale centers on the White Witch, who has trapped Narnia in a perpetual state of winter with no hope of Christmas. But all that changes when four siblings — Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy — find themselves in a land of talking animals and ferocious monsters. With the help of Aslan, the Great Lion, the children courageously battle the evil White Witch and her minions in hopes of fulfilling the prophecy that will result in their saving Narnia and becoming its kings and queens.
“I love the magical nature of it,” Love said. “It starts off with these intimate scenes between just the children or the magical creatures. As it builds through the play, it climaxes in this absolutely epic battle. So we go from an adventure to literally a battle of life and death — and it’s just thrilling.”
Love has been working on this play for four years, beginning with a black-box workshop production with eight adults. That was so successful that he developed it with 25 Northern Stage student actors three years ago.
“That was so powerful that (Artistic Director Carol Dunne) has been looking for the opportunity ever since to present it on our main stage,” Love said.
There will be 15 actors on stage during each performance, alternating with another 15.
“So it’s pretty lean,” Love said. “Everybody has wonderful features, but there are no extra character running around.”
Rehearsals, as usual with students, have been a challenge, particularly because of so many conflicts with school performances at this time of year. For the first two weeks, Love never had the complete cast in the same room.
“It’s been a real tightrope walk,” he said. “Every moment of rehearsal has to be completely maximized. But we’re there! We’re on track.”
The physical production has proven challenging because of the many locations and the magical elements.
“We have an incredible professional design team,” Love said. “I started with the set designer, Alexander Woodward, and we really said ‘How do we pare down this world to its most central pieces?’
“We’ve pared down each scene to its essence, but in a way that’s extremely theatrical and allows your imagination to fill in the rest,” Love said.
Love and the design team are focused on creating a cinematic experience.
“Our sound designer, Kate Marvin, and I began working two months out, and we’ve actually incorporated sounds into the rehearsal process which is very rare,” Love said. “And the costume designer, Aaron Patrick DeClerk, is figuring out what gestures of an animal are most effective, and how to keep the human side of it so we can empathize with the characters.
“The lighting designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera is brilliant,” Love said. “And we’re using a little bit more modern dance aesthetics with sculpting bodies and side-lights than a traditional play.” (Kerrigan Quenemoen is the movement director.)
In fact, instead of setting it before World War II, the children will be in modern dress.
“We want the children watching the show to say that Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy could be me,” Love said. “And, as they discover the world of Narnia, they’re taken back in time into a world that feels timeless. It’s really exciting to watch these modern students get lost into the world of Narnia.”
Although “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” isn’t specifically a holiday show, Love thinks it’s perfect for the season.
“First of all we go into the Land of Narnia, which is frozen with beautiful snow and a really Christmasy feeling,” he said. “And there’s even a moment when Father Christmas makes an appearance — which is from the original book.
“And there’s a lot of heart which will warm everyone’s soul for the holidays.”
Special events include: “Director’s Cut,” a conversation with the creative team at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9; and Post-Show Talkback (complimentary with ticket) after the 2 p.m. show Sunday, Dec. 19.
As part of Northern Stage’s BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools program, which provides access to theater for elementary and middle school students throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, tickets and transportation will be provided to select performances to: Dothan Brook School (Hartford), Newbury Elementary, Samuel Morey (Fairlee), Sharon Elementary, Tunbridge Elementary, Woodstock Elementary, White River School (White River Junction) and Plainfield Elementary.
