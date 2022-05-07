“On my walk home — I get off the bus and walk home to the trailer park every day after school. It’s beyond the Job Lot and up the hill toward Brodie’s farm where I got my first deer when I was 9,” says a teen wearing a pastel apricot color T-shirt and green shorts, standing on a stage bathed in late afternoon light.
A girl in a yellow T-shirt takes her hand. She tells of her experience in another park with needles on the ground and neighbors taking drugs.
Other teens join in relating their walks home. One girl passes Maplefields and the Universalist Church where her Aunt Dee sings on Sundays. A young Black man walks by a mini-market, where he is followed through the aisles by the store manager every time he shops there. A new Vermonter who moved here eight years ago goes to his Winooski home with its smells of pickles from the neighborhood deli and his family’s Somalian cooking. Another teen goes to yet another foster home — three states, 19 towns, in 14 years.
The cast of 16 teenagers in the teen-written, composed, and performed “Listen Up Musical” promise to take the audience into their world — and they do.
The “Listen Up Musical” movie, filmed by Kingdom County Productions at a live performance of the original show at Shelburne Museum last summer, is now touring Vermont with free public screenings, including upcoming May events at U-32 High School (May 12) in East Montpelier, the Paramount Theatre (May 18) in Rutland, and at the Cabot School (May 18) in Cabot.
“Listen Up” delves into the experiences and issues of Vermont teens today. The young actors speak for themselves and youth around the state, talking frankly about subjects important to them, including mental health, social media, racial justice, sexual identity, inequality, climate change, and growing up in Vermont.
They tell and sing their stories and views. The rap “Just Because” considers misconceptions of kids — contradictions between assumptions about them and their character. In a sweet love song, “My Person,” a trans teen shares the bliss of finding a soulmate. “Lockdown” deals with the risk of and practiced responses to active shooter events in schools.
“If you are a parent and you want to know what’s going on in the world of teenagers right now, you need to come see the show. If you have a teenager, bring them along because you can have a really good conversation with them afterward about what was in the film,” explained Bess O’Brien, award-winning documentary filmmaker and theater producer, who conceived and produced the Listen Up Project.
“Coming out of COVID, young people have been isolated and they need a lot of support and we need to listen to them,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien launched the Listen Up Project as 2019 opened, collaborating with youth through every stage. She and her team of artists and educators spent eight months meeting with and listening to teenagers around the state in individual and group interviews, workshops, writing workshops, and listening sessions. Over 800 kids participated.
Developing the script from all that raw material, O’Brien and co-writer Gary Miller brought in some 20 teen writers. They reached out to teen musicians, who then worked in small groups with professional musician mentors to write the show’s nine songs.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Listen Up Project was one week away from auditions. They changed gears, moved the music collaborations and other Listen Up Labs online, even held auditions online.
In summer 2021, the teen cast, musicians, crew and adult team were together in person for the first time. At Lyndon Institute, they rehearsed, made final changes, then took the show on the road — with only outdoor performances.
The movie presents the Shelburne Museum show, beautifully filmed with multiple cameras and a drone capturing action on the stage with closeups of the actors sharing their urgent and authentic thoughts.
“Listen Up” covers a lot of ground — as fits the broad range of experiences and perspectives of Vermont youth. Energetic and thoughtful, it is also a call to action.
In one powerful section, reworked by the teens in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder, teens of color talk about being BIPOC in Vermont. Their song “Listen Up” asks for commitment to be anti-racist — to push back on white supremacy and do the work to wipe out racism.
As one teen says, “Being Black is not my fault.”
“The production is a real call to adults to step up and support young people and what they’re going through right now and the future ahead of them,” O’Brien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.