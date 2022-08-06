Lowe Down
“Dick Shadroui: A Musical Celebration,” Aug. 13 at the Barre Opera House, will honor the pianist, musician, educator and community champion who died in June 2021 at the age of 97. He is pictured at his Ayers Street home in Barre, also his birthplace.

 Stefan Hard / Staff file photo

Richard “Dick” Shadroui died June 19, 2021, at the age of 97 at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin after a yearlong illness. He was a fine pianist and a champion of the central Vermont community. But perhaps his greatest legacy is as a teacher.

“I owe my life in music to him,” pianist Adam Tendler wrote at the time of Dick’s death. “I dedicated my first book to him. He was at my wedding. I would visit and indeed play for him every time I visited home. As a piano instructor myself, sometimes even using my own old books with his scrawlings in them, I think about Mr. Shadroui every day, and hope only to come close to being the kind of influence on my students as he was for me.”

