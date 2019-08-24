Northfield’s Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, one of Vermont’s foremost composers, recently finished a 20-minute oratorio decrying the current political situation, the Trump administration in particular, but he can’t find people who want to perform it. And it’s not because it’s one of Dennis’ usual complex and knotty scores, because it isn’t.
“I wrote this piece because I am, like many people, very tired of the whole administration and all of the destruction that it has caused, from my point of view,” he told me recently by phone. “And I wanted to make a strong political statement.”
“Goat Songs of the Regime of Monsters” is scored for 12 voices, piano four-hands and percussion.
“I did it by using only the words in the administration which when collected together, are pretty scary,” he said. “What I’ve discovered is that nobody wants to do it — or not enough people.”
Some 17 people are interested, not enough to cover all of the parts.
“Of the 50 people I’ve contacted, 30 haven’t even responded one way or another,” Dennis said. “That’s very unusual.”
Part of that may be summer vacations and, of course, no performances are scheduled yet.
“I’m not going to set the date until I have the people,” Dennis said. “I did get a response from California from someone who said, you’ll get it performed but you’ll have to take out all the profanity.”
Traditionally, the classical music community tends to be mostly politically liberal, at least in Vermont.
“But I’ve noticed that when it comes to actually doing stuff, it tends to be based on ‘Let’s do a Duruflé Requiem’ again as a fundraiser for a nonprofit group of some kind. It tends to be the use of older music and soft causes,” Dennis said.
“There’s not a lot of, actually, attention to the hard politics of today. (But), the pop music world has often done this.”
Political pieces of the past often tend to be performed with their politics sanitized.
“We forget about the politics in Mozart’s ‘Marriage of Figaro’,” Dennis said. “We do Beethoven’s political pieces without the politics. And modern composers have shied away from it because it’s not good for funding.
“And the musicians themselves tend to be a little fearful of engaging in politics because of what that may do to their careers,” Dennis said. “So composers don’t do a lot of it because it won’t be performed.”
“Goat Songs of the Regime of Monsters” uses three vocal quartets (SATB, but with the first alto replaced by a countertenor singing the words of Donald Trump), piano four-hands and a small percussion kit of bass drum, snare, gong/tam-tam, two cymbals and triangle.
“The original spoken words and their intentions were meant by the speakers to be provocative, crass, rude, insulting and offensive — and the composition uses them intact,” Dennis says in his notes.
The oratorio is in six parts. Part One uses “Make American great again” as a reprise by the chorus in the manner of a Soviet Army song, with Trump’s local and international statements rising above in a countertenor voice. Part Two is Melania Trump’s lilting song on “i don’t really care, do u?” and a duet with Michelle Obama on the plagiarized speech text.
Part Three begins with Trump singing above “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and following that with call-and-response crowd chants, from “Build the wall!” and “Lock her up!” to “Shoot them!” Part Four is a trio of Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon and Kirstjen Nielsen intertwining frightening statements in the manner of a chant.
Part Five is Trump and the women he insulted — with the women mouthing his words; it also includes the infamous “grab ‘em” statement.
Finally, Part Six reprises many of Trump’s cries and insults, laid out in an increasingly manic and eventually defeated solo of “covfefe,” “hamberder” and “windmills rwowrr.” The chorus ends the piece with an almost whispered, “Shoot them!”
It’s hard to imagine that a lot of Vermonters wouldn’t be interested in seeing this work performed — many times.
“It was completed on Aug. 9, and so later statements and offenses are obviously not included,” Dennis said.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
