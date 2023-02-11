On May 6, the beloved and legendary Jaime Laredo will conduct his final concert as music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, the position he has held for the last 20 years. What next?
Last Saturday, the final of seven candidates for VSO music director led the orchestra at The Flynn in Burlington. A couple of dropouts, and varying abilities, will make the decision particularly difficult, however I will make a couple of suggestions and perhaps a choice at the end of my column. In the meantime, here are the candidates in order of their performance with the VSO.
Akiko Fujimoto
Akiko Fujimoto (Oct. 30, 2021), the first of the seven candidates to perform, led a “masterful” performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21, but one that offered not much of a personal vision. She did prove most able in directing the world premiere of Toronto composer Suad Bushnaq’s cello concerto (with VSO principal John Dunlop), “Sampson’s Walk on Air.”
Currently music director of the Mid-Texas Symphony, Fujimoto has a solid résumé of guest conducting performances with excellent orchestras, however the VSO members I talked with universally her found her particularly uninspiring to work with.
Peter Askim
If personal charisma was the foremost qualification, Peter Askim (Dec. 10, 2021), conductor, composer and bassist, would win hands down. And he was no slouch leading the 2021 VSO Holiday Pops, his first pops program ever. He chose an unusually compelling program of holiday music by African American and women composers, contemporary and historical, joining traditional favorites, proving a most competent, musically sensitive and able conductor.
Although founder and artistic director of The Next Festival of Emerging Artists in Connecticut and the conductor of the Raleigh Civic Symphony (a community orchestra), Askim is likely the least experienced of the seven.
Tania Miller
Hands down, the best performance of the audition process was by Tania Miller (March 26, 2022), former longtime music director of the Victoria Symphony, of Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 30, and one of the VSO’s best ever. Unfortunately, she is no longer available.
“There have been a few developments and changes in her career and at this point it wouldn’t be possible for her to take on the Vermont post,” her agent Hugh Kaylor wrote to the VSO. “Tania so loved working with the orchestra and enjoyed her time there.”
Julian Pellicano
Julian Pellicano (July 1, 2022), currently principal conductor of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and associate conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony, was limited by conducting the 2022 Summer Festival Pops, with no major symphonic work to test his mettle. Still, he created a diverse and unique program, taking a detailed approach that likely was not apparent to most of the audience. The careful listener, however, heard the intricacies and structure of the music while everyone enjoyed its beauty and power. All the same, the musicians of the VSO seemed to respond comfortably to the conductor.
In addition to his many, many musical duties around Winnipeg, Pellicano has been an artist in residence at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival since 2008, where he conducts the Norfolk Contemporary Ensemble to workshop, premiere and record newly composed music each year. Also, in addition to Winnipeg, Pellicano is guest conducting with many excellent orchestras.
Sarah Ionnides
Now in her sixth season as music director of Symphony Tacoma (Washington), Sarah Ionnides (Sept. 17, 2022) seemed more comfortable in socially conscious works like the multi-media “Riots and Prayers” by Daniel Bernard Roumain, which she premiered with genuine passion. Her performance of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100, was certainly competent, but less inspired. Still, she performs regularly with fine orchestras.
James Burton
James Burton (Oct. 29-30, 2022) is currently the Boston Symphony Orchestra choral director and conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, so, it came as no surprise that the program’s choral music was the most memorable. His performance, with the VSO and VSO Chorus, of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Toward the Unknown Region” and the premiere of “from despair … Light!” by Middlebury College composer Matthew Evan Taylor proved deeply beautiful, while Burton’s direction of Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70, was a bit stilted. Unfortunately, he has made a personal decision with his family to move back to the United Kingdom and split his time between there and his commitments in Boston.
Burton wrote to the VSO, “I was impressed by the orchestra’s standard and their all-round willingness to be musically flexible and inquisitive. There was a tremendous positivity in the room the whole time, and that made a positive impression on me, too. I thought that the chorus made splendid progress as well.”
Andrew Crust
Andrew Crust (Feb. 4, 2023), currently music director of the Lima (Ohio) Symphony, revealed excellent skills technically and musically in Puerto Rican-born Roberto Sierra’s “Ficciones” or “Fictions,” a spectacularly complex concerto for electric violin (Tracy Silverman) and orchestra. And while his reserve inhibited the power and sentiment of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, he showed an unusual depth of understanding with its inner details that is indeed promising. Associate conductor of the Vancouver Symphony 2019-22, Crust is guest conducting with many excellent orchestras.
Well, there it is: five fine candidates to choose from. For me, it comes down to Pellicano and Crust. The younger Crust displayed deep musical acumen in the Tchaikovsky, though he didn’t bring it fully to fruition. And Pellicano proved expert at programming and delivering a compelling pops program, but what is his Tchaikovsky or Beethoven, the meat of the repertoire, like? In their conversations with me, VSO members raised both. (I don’t have access to their evaluations.)
So, the question is: Nobody can fill Laredo’s shoes, so do we want to take a risk and see how the truly inspired Crust develops, or do we want to enjoy the secure abilities and musicality of the veteran Pellican?
Perhaps, it’s worth taking a risk and watch a young conductor growing in new directions with our VSO.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald and can be reached at jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
