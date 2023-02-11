On May 6, the beloved and legendary Jaime Laredo will conduct his final concert as music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, the position he has held for the last 20 years. What next?

Last Saturday, the final of seven candidates for VSO music director led the orchestra at The Flynn in Burlington. A couple of dropouts, and varying abilities, will make the decision particularly difficult, however I will make a couple of suggestions and perhaps a choice at the end of my column. In the meantime, here are the candidates in order of their performance with the VSO.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.