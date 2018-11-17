Caricatures of opera most often celebrate the grandiosity of composer Richard Wagner. Think of the large lady with the horned helmet, or the tacky statement that it’s not over until the fat lady sings. Well, that’s how Bugs Bunny cartoons see Wagner. And while Wagner’s operas represent only a small fraction of operas performed, they have become the works by which opera houses are tested.
Last weekend, Opéra de Montréal, our nearest major opera house, proved its mettle opening a spectacular and beautiful production of Wagner’s “Das Rheingold,” the first of the composer’s famed four-opera “Ring of the Nibelung.” Not only was it well sung, it was spectacularly produced.
The final performance is tonight.
The Opéra de Montréal is truly grand opera. Performances are at Place des Arts’ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, which seats nearly 3,000 — and was packed last Saturday. They are lavishly staged, accompanied by full symphony orchestra, and sung in their original languages with English and French surtitles.
Of course, cocktail bars are open before curtain and during intermissions.
“The Ring Cycle,” as it is usually called, follows the struggles of gods, heroes and several mythical creatures fighting over the magic ring that grants domination over the entire world. The scale and scope of the story and the music are epic — some might say grandiose.
In “Das Rheingold,” the ring is fashioned from gold stolen from the Rhine Maidens, fought over, eventually finding its way into the hands of the evil giants. And so it goes. Clearly, these tales are allegorical with deep meaning; for others, like me, they are awfully silly.
Canadian singer and comedian Anna Russell’s famed and hilarious 22-minute synopsis of “The Ring,” available on YouTube, tells it best.
But for others, it’s nearly a religion.
Regardless, Wagner’s music for “The Ring Cycle,” and hence “Das Rheingold” is glorious and revolutionary — leaving the Romantic Italian opera tradition of arias, duets, ensembles and choruses for a relatively seamless musical line of characters powerfully expressing their feelings vocally within the fabric of the musical whole. A Wagner trademark, the leitmotif, or theme music, was to become ubiquitous in concert and film music.
Another Wagner tradition that has developed over the years is outlandish productions, and Montreal’s — borrowed from the Minnesota Opera — certainly fit the bill. Unusually the orchestra was on the stage, with a see-through scrim in front of it, allowing for video projections from the front and the back. The action was in front of — and through — the orchestra, and on a stage-wide walkway over the orchestra.
As complicated as Brian Staufenbeil’s staging sounds, the effect was spectacular and underscored the tumultuous world of the gods. Contrasting the abstract setting was quasi-Medieval costuming by Matthew Lefebvre that one might expect in “The Ring.” The physical production was not only brilliant — save for the clumsy setting of the Rhine over the orchestra pit — it reflected the power of the music.
Singing Wagner has the particular challenge of being heard over a very large orchestra. As the frustrated Alberich, from whom the ring is stolen, Canadian bass-baritone Nathan Berg was not only easily heard, he fashioned this unhappy character vocally with depth. American bass-baritone Ryan McKinny, though without as much presence, delivered a heroic god Wotan, while Canadian tenor Roger Honeywell sang well and was wily as the Puck-like Loge. The singing, though varying, was effective throughout.
American conductor Michael Christie led the augmented Orchestre Metropolitain as well as the vocal forces in a powerful and musically compelling performance. For me, it made the silly story worth sitting through. This was a fine Wagner performance.
Like other opera houses, Wagner isn’t performed all that often at the Opéra de Montréal. The 2018-19 season opened with Verdi’s beloved “Rigoletto.” Next is the 2013 Terence Blanchard-Michael Christofer African-American boxing opera “Champion,” with its jazz-based score. And closing the season is that superstar of operas, Bizet’s “Carmen”
For most Vermonters, the Opéra de Montréal isn’t far away. And with the currently very favorable exchange rate, this is an ideal time for a night at the opera.
Jim Lowe is music critic of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and the Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.