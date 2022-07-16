Opera North whetted appetites for its 40th year as the region’s major opera company with its “Carnavale,” bringing together on stage young circus artists and opera stars for the fourth year. More than that, it introduced some of the stars of this summer’s opera productions — Mozart’s “Cosí fan tutte” and Verdi’s “La traviata” — and, at Saturday’s performance, they certainly were stars!
This season’s Opera North Summerfest performances return to the company’s capacious tent at Blow-Me-Down Farm, the new park for the arts the company is creating in partnership with the Saint Gaudens National Historic Park in Cornish, New Hampshire.
“Carnevale,” Opera North’s unique combination of “arias and aerialists” directed by Mark Lonegan, featured a new cast of Circus School of Quebec graduates. This year’s production was rooted in the Carnival of Venice, a beloved tradition that has brought fantasy to life for Venetians and visitors for centuries.
Saturday’s singers were largely members of the “Cosi” cast, and they were most impressive — but no more impressive than the insanely talented circus artists. The backbone of the performance — and the two operas — is the excellent Opera North orchestra, conducted by Artistic Director Louis Burkot.
The exception was the brilliant soprano Brennan Blankenship who previewed her role as Violetta in “La traviata” with “Sempre libera.” She was also joined by the expressive light tenor Charles Calotta (Ferrando) in the introduction and Drinking Song, “Libiamo, libiamo,” from “La traviata,” while Rob and Geniia Lok did their impossible bottle-walking act.
Sticking to “La traviata,” the rich baritone Nicholas Skotzko (Don Alfonso) sang “Di Provenza il mar,” all the while Julia Baccellieri displayed virtuosity beautifully on the trapeze. Cloe SanAntonio (Dorabella) showcased her glorious mezzo-soprano in Francesco Paoli Tosti’s “La Serenata” while her circus friends rested. Also alone, Anna McMahon (Despini) shared her sensitive and brilliant soprano in the famous “O mio babbino caro” from Puccini’s “Gianni Schicci.”
Soprano Greer Lyle offered an expressive and sensitive “Per pieta,” previewing her role in “Cosí,” as acrobats Ripley Burns and Gundlach cavorted. There were many more special moments, but all came to a finale with selections from the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “The Gondoliers.”
A particularly special moment came when a virtuoso hoop performance by Baccellieri, accompanied on piano by Opera North Executive Director Evans Haile performing Franz Liszt’s virtuosic Sonetto No. 104 del Petrarca!
From circus to comedy, the games begin in director Jennifer Williams’ edgy take on Mozart’s flirty tale “Cosí fan tutte” (July 21 and 23), as two buddies in disguise test the faithfulness of their fiancées. This version of Mozart’s classic, in this post-#MeToo moment, enjoys familiar arias and duets in a story that turns the idea “they all do it” unexpectedly on its head.
Opera North’s Warhol-inspired interpretation suggests that his famous “15 minutes of fame” — or scandal — are fleeting and in this watershed moment for women’s rights and agency explores who’s really “to blame” and where true loyalty lies.
Going from comedy to tragedy, the fragile courtesan Violetta Valéry and her admirer Alfredo Germont find love and pledge nothing can keep them apart. But society and family expectations betray them, and Violetta’s fate takes a tragic turn. Giuseppe Verdi’s “La traviata” (July 27, 29 and 31) is one of the most beloved romantic and passionate operas of all time.
When “La traviata” premiered in 1853, Verdi had hoped to stage his production in contemporary clothing, but the censors demanded a historical setting to make the controversial courtesan — read “kept woman” — at the center of the story more acceptable to the audience. Violetta’s choice to deny her desires and submit to the ruling class seems like a decision that can be understood in any era. This opera offers full-blooded Romantic singing and a tragic and compelling love story.
“Bette, Babs & Beyond” (July 30) is a summer picnic concert echoing beloved musical stars Bette Midler, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand and Tina Turner. The Opera North singers celebrate the legendary divas who made songs like “Natural Woman,” “I Will Survive,” “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” “The Way We Were” and “Respect” unforgettable. This evening concert on the lawn welcomes the audience to pack a picnic and enjoy a twilight serenade with a backdrop of Mount Ascutney.
Opera North continues to offer some of the finest opera in the region and in the most beautiful setting.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
