For years, that big tent-theater on Route 100 between Waterbury and Waterbury Center has been home to one of Vermont’s most unusual summer theater companies. Sadly, this week, it was announced that it will be no more.
The Waterbury Festival Playhouse, the creation of theater aficionado George Pierce and his family, opened in 2009 with Michael Frayn’s classic farce and perennial community theater favorite, “Noises Off.” But it also took on much edgier and more complex work like Tracy Letts’ “August: Osage County,” seen last summer in a truly compelling production.
What made productions at the Waterbury Festival Playhouse special was the freshness brought about by its unusual mix of community and local professional actors. Pierce paid them all and was able to attract some of the best, including those who were actually in both groups. Perhaps the mix raised the level of all.
Regardless, the approach was professional. Some community theater is aimed primarily at giving actor wannabes the opportunity to be on stage and just have fun. (For fear of my life, I won’t cite examples.) WFP was the opposite of this. Although it cast folks who wouldn’t get a part in a top-notch professional production, it made the same professional demands upon them.
Due to Vermont’s insanely busy summer theater schedule, I was able to see far fewer productions than I would have liked. One of the most powerful I did see was the aforementioned “August: Osage County.” Despite its three-hour length, this very black comedy about family proved absorbing and exciting. Directed by Pierce, the production favored the drama over the comedy, yet there were plenty of laughs.
A top-notch director once told me that the best way to do comedy was to tell the actors that it’s not a comedy — and let the play speak for itself. Apparently, Pierce was listening.
Pierce proved adept at farce as well. Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” in 2017, was so infectious that, despite your better judgment, it was impossible not to get caught up in it. In this story of the theater, a couple of married middle-aged actors and movie star wannabes are stuck in Buffalo performing “Cyrano Bergerac” and “Private Lives” in rep. What ensued was an irresistible sitcom of sexual hijinks and slapstick with all sorts of theater references.
The penultimate scene, when the drunken “hero” is performing “Cyrano” to the others’ “Private Lives,” was alone worth the price of admission. It was beyond funny.
Pierce also brought in guest directors. Among them was Ethan Bowen, one of the state’s most respected theater professionals. His simply excellent 2014 production of Donald Margulies’ fascinating 1991 character study, “Sight Unseen,” proved taut and riveting. What made this tale of a ridiculously successful modern artist having an identity crisis so compelling was the mixed cast he so expertly directed. Its focus and power matched many top professional productions seen that summer.
Bowen was also responsible for the ribald and deeply funny 2013 production of “The School for Lies.” David Ives’ version of Molière’s acerbic masterpiece “The Misanthrope” thoroughly enjoys the original’s acid wit, with just a bit more romanticism. Waterbury’s production proved stylish and polished and, despite moments of amateurism, was deliciously funny.
Pierce’s directing skills went well beyond comedy. His 2013 production of “Paradise Drag,” Mark Roberts’ particularly gritty family drama, proved to be both deeply disturbing and ultimately rewarding theater. As layer after layer is peeled away to reveal the sordid secret, this realistic drama proved powerful, sometimes humorous, and often riveting — also thanks to an excellent cast.
Again and again, this mix of community actors with a professional director has proven successful, sometimes outstandingly so.
Pierce sent out this gracious farewell by email on Sunday:
“The time has come after over a dozen years of great shows for the Waterbury Festival Playhouse to go quietly into that dark night. We have greatly appreciated the support and appreciation we received from our regular patrons over the years. This was a hard decision, but a necessary one. We encourage you to support the other local theaters in the area and suspect you may find some of your favorite actors, directors and production members there as well.
“Thank you for coming, and we hope you enjoyed all we had to offer.”
George and Ginger Pierce, and Waterbury Festival Playhouse, you will be missed — by me and many others in Vermont theater.
Jim Lowe is theater critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
