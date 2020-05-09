To the world, Sam Lloyd Jr. was the sad-sack lawyer Ted Buckland in the hit TV show “Scrubs,” but the Weston native was known to Vermonters for his innumerable comic performances at Weston Playhouse — and even more for his irresistible personal warmth.
Sam died April 30 of complications of lung cancer in Los Angeles with his wife, actress Vanessa Villalovos, at his side. Their son Weston had just reached his first birthday. Sam was only 56.
“Sam was one of life’s great positive forces — gentle, loving, thoughtful and always mischievous,” said Tim Fort, one of Weston Playhouse’s three founding artistic directors.
“Since he grew up in Weston, he was always able to show us the open and giving heart of the community that we lived in and served as artists,” Tim said. “Today that loss seems almost unbearable. Generosity, joy, and comic genius — that’s the melody that lingers on.”
“Scrubs” wasn’t Sam’s only television success. He was also appeared in popular shows like “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family” and “The West Wing.” But anyone who saw him knew he belonged in the theater.
“As an artist, Sammy created distinct, often eccentric characters grounded in their humanity, so we weren’t just entertained by them, we actually cared about them,” said Steve Stettler, another of the now-retired founding co-artistic directors. (Malcolm Ewen, the third and also a fan of Sam, died last year.)
“The same was true of Sammy the person: he lit up a room and made us laugh because of his many talents, but he made us friends for life because of his genuine goodness,” Stettler said.
Sam Jr., as he is often thought of, was born in Vermont and grew up in Weston. His father was Sam Lloyd Sr., a businessman and an actor who appeared regularly on the Playhouse stage; his mother Marianna McGuffin, also an actor. Sam’s uncle was Christopher Lloyd of “Back to the Future” and “Taxi” fame, who also began his career at Weston Playhouse.
At Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, where he graduated in 1981, Sam began another “career,” playing bass in rock bands. As an adult, he helped found the Beatles tribute band, the Butties, which played regularly in the Weston area until very recently. (He learned to play left-handed like Paul McCartney.) An accomplished singer, he was also a member of the a cappella group The Blanks, which made many appearances on “Scrubs” as Ted’s band The Worthless Peons.
But it was as an actor that I got to know Sam. It was through his reaching out, rather than my own effort (I’m shy), that I got to know him, as in my role of theater critic I seldom get to know actors, mostly directors and producers. Like the great comic actors, Sam was able to combine comedy and heart seamlessly. But, of course, that’s who Sam was.
“Sammy was one the greatest talents and people I’ve ever known,” said Marissa McGowan, an actress and a particularly fine singer who performs regularly at Weston.
“He was hysterically funny and quick, he was always kind, he had an effortless joy and made everyone around him feel welcome and warm,” she said. “It is a huge loss for our Weston Playhouse family to lose Sammy, who was a bright light to us all.”
Sam’s art was an inspiration not only to his audiences but to his colleagues.
“Along with making me laugh pretty much constantly, he taught me how to listen and truly be in the moment, on stage and off,” said Susan Haefner, an actress, singer and dancer and Weston regular.
“He had a talent for making each of his friends feel like they were the most special person in the world. The same can be said for his scene partners on stage.”
She appeared with Sam in three Weston Playhouse main stage shows and countless Act IV Cabarets. And she felt fortunate to share the stage with him in his final appearance, this past January, in “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” — a reprise of their 2017 Weston Playhouse performances — at Playhouse on Park in Connecticut.
“So many friends and family from all over, Vermont included, came to the show, cheered us on, and visited afterwards – a testament to how deeply he is loved,” Susan said. “Anyone who was lucky enough to be Sam’s friend always left their time with him feeling better about themselves.”
Amen.
Jim Lowe is theater critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.