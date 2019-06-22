Chamber music is a staple of Vermont’s classical music scene, often world-class and seemingly limitless year-round, but abounding in the summer. Despite that, the state can boast few of its own distinct ensembles. That may be changing.
The Stellaria Trio, a piano trio, is just finishing its third season as an outstanding ensemble of Burlington-area instrumentalists. Pianist Claire Black, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist John Dunlop proved their mettle again in a compelling program June 15 at Brandon Music. (The final performance of the program is at 7:30 p.m. tonight, June 22, at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington.)
Emblematic of the ensemble and deeply satisfying was Johannes Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, Op. 47. This is virtuoso music and the three delivered a single message, achieving the rhapsody and grand passion of the work. Their sound was rich, individual at times, homogeneous when appropriate. The three felt entirely natural together, delivering a truly exciting performance.
In some ways, Dunlop seems to be the backbone of the group, not a surprise, as he is longtime principal cellist of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (and many other ensembles). Dunlop’s playing is outwardly reserved, but with an inviting expressiveness that is always spot-on musically. Dunlop is a veteran artist with real musical depth.
Quante, also a member of the VSO and concertmaster of the Vermont Philharmonic, plays with brilliance, often delivering real excitement. But she is also capable of introspection, and in the trio of the Brahms Scherzo, achieved a sound that was just ravishing. She also plays with numerous ensembles.
Black, who is responsible for the vast majority of notes, has a virtuoso technique that doesn’t draw attention to itself. She was particularly effective in the Brahms, managing its grandeur yet delivering its inner intricacies. She plays with clarity and rhythmic strength as well as a deep passion. She too is a busy musician, performing regularly with the likes of Vermont Virtuosi and Barn Opera.
Contrasting the Brahms in the Saturday program was the first movement, “Pale Yellow,” of Jennifer Higdon’s 2003 Piano Trio. Although the “soft” side of contemporary, the work was one of colors, layered compellingly, building to a dramatic climax. The players clearly enjoyed the work, as did the audience.
The program opened with Franz Joseph Haydn’s late Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat major, Hob. XV: 29, one of his large-scale trios. The opening Poco allegretto was a bit passionate and free to be entirely effective, but the following Andantino and Finale were tight-knit, rich and lyrical, in short, irresistible.
The Stellaria Trio represents the high-level chamber ensemble that Vermont is capable of and fills a definite need. And does it particularly well, with deeply rewarding performances.
Two of Stellaria’s members are also members of another high-end ensemble, the ARKA Quartet, a string quartet formed to play in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Juke Box outreach programs at nightclubs and other unlikely locations. But I am told that the ensemble — Quante and Brooke Quiggins, violins; Stefanie Taylor, violin; and Dunlop, cello — will, independently of the VSO, be performing major works of the string quartet literature, the most sophisticated in chamber music. These are all particularly fine players, so keep your eye out for upcoming performances.
Stellaria and ARKA are hardly the only professional chamber music groups inhabiting Vermont. Dunlop is also a member of the Nothern Third Piano Quartet with pianist Alison Cerutti, violinist Sofia Hirsch and violist Elizabeth Reid. However, ensembles like Anne Decker’s TURNmusic, Laurel Ann Maurer’s Vermont Virtuosi, and even the Heliand Consort, piano and woodwinds, vary their personnel with the needs of a particular program.
Vermont is indeed rich in its chamber offerings, but its own Stellaria Trio does it proud.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
