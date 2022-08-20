In 2019, Vermont produced its first professional Wagner opera, and it was an unqualified success. Adding to that, Vermont is home to a true Wagnerian soprano. Well, TUNDI is back with more Wagner to close the summer.
Also back after a COVID-hiatus is Manchester’s unique Shakespeare in the Woods, with three productions that apply the Bard’s insight to contemporary issues. And how many have heard Mary Jane Austin, one of Vermont’s busiest and best-known pianists, play a solo recital?
Although Richard Wagner is rightfully decried for his antisemitism, he remains one of music history’s greatest and most important opera composers. However, the size and scope of his operas have made productions in Vermont all but impossible. Well, that all changed with the TUNDI production of “Tristan und Isolde” at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre in August 2019.
“It was nearly impossible not to be swept up in the passion and waves of music that carried these larger-than-life characters — at least, vocally — to their tragic and romantic demise,” I wrote in my review.
TUNDI (short for “Tristan und Isolde”) was a new Brattleboro-based opera production company founded by Hugh Keelan, a world-traveling solo pianist and conductor. Soprano Jenna Rae, Keelan’s wife, was Isolde, the Irish princess who falls in love with the heroic Tristan.
“Rae proved an ideal Wagnerian soprano in that she managed the vocal power to be heard easily above the rich orchestration and sound beautiful at the same time,” I wrote. “The high notes were brilliant and gorgeous, and as she is a former mezzo-soprano the lower notes were delicious.”
Well, Wagner is back in Brattleboro with TUNDI’s Wagner in Vermont Festival from Aug. 22-27. The heart of the festival will be pair performances each of “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre,” half of the epic “Der Ring des Nibelungen.”
The dark comedy of “Das Rheingold” questions the binary mindset of good guys versus bad guys. “We ask the characters and actors, whether at first sight heroic or villainous, to see themselves as richer than any polarizing cliché, with the explicit intention that they and the audience find an opportunity for self-examination and growth,” Keelan stated in a news release. “We further intend that our self-examinations be non-didactic and pleasurable, and impactful in the world.” “Das Rheingold” is performed in a single, uninterrupted act, 7 to 9:30.
“In ‘Die Walküre,’ relationships and families are examined. “To a degree astonishing in a world before psychotherapy, Wagner’s characters are deeply at odds with themselves, their feelings and their unseen emotional drivers,” Keelan said. “The seeping-out of these tensions, particularly for Wotan and Brünnhilde, is electrifying.” (Rae returns as Brünnhilde.) “Die Walküre” starts at 4 p.m., with three acts and two long breaks for refreshment and meals.
If you haven’t seen a Wagner opera, here’s your chance. You’ll never forget it.
Also debuting in 2019 and halting for COVID was an unconventional outdoor professional classical theater festival, also in southern Vermont. Shakespeare in the Woods returns with modernized staging of three Shakespeare classics Aug. 24 to Sept. 11 on the lawn of the Northshire Civic Center, Riley Rink at Hunter Park, in Manchester.
Week one, Aug. 24-28, will showcase “Coriolanus.” “Asylum seeking survivors reconstruct the story of their empire on the brink of collapse, subject to political machinations and a decorated war hero wary of compromise,” the festival news release states. “When all is said and done, can a mother and wife’s defiant vulnerability pierce the shield of toxic masculinity and save Rome from burning?”
Week two, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, explores the timeless “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” “Oppressed lovers searching for freedom escape into the woods where they encounter a mischievous cast of characters,” the release states. “Reality dissolves as the comedy ensues.”
The final week, Sept. 7-11, features “Titus Andronicus,” which the director describes as a “warning.” “This tragedy questions the value we place on human life and how themes of violence and revenge continue to impact society today,” the statement says.
The festival’s goal is to explore the complex themes presented in Shakespeare’s plays through a modern context. A talented group of diverse actors bring these classical characters to life and into the 21st century through an unconventional play space that works with the natural beauty of the Vermont woods.
“Shakespeare is timeless for a reason — at once capable of concocting past worlds and contextualizing topics relevant to this very moment,” explains Katherine Maness, founder and artistic director. “Shakespeare invites the mind to escape, imagine and engage, all through the most beautifully written words known to man. My goal is to bring all of this to our communities. I want to invite audiences to get lost in our productions and leave having had a full and rich experience.”
Last but hardly least, Mary Jane Austin will perform a solo recital, her first in ages, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Frank Suchomel Memorial Art Center in Adamant. And on the program are nocturnes — just nocturnes — by Chopin, of course, John Field and others.
A Montpelier resident, Austin’s involvement in the Vermont music world is varied and vast. She has conducted the Mad River Chorale since 2018, is currently the principal keyboardist of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, and the rehearsal pianist and chorus master of the Opera Company of Middlebury. And she performs regularly with the Craftsbury Chamber Players, TURNmusic, Eleva Chamber Players and with Vermont Virtuosi. As Vermont Italian Opera, she and bass Erik Kroncke direct opera and operetta at Unadilla Theatre in Calais. And, believe me, so much more.
Don’t you want to hear Mary Jane play solo?
