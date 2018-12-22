Dennis Báthory-Kitsz, of Northfield, is one of Vermont’s most skilled and prolific composers. He has written some 1,100 works, and his music has been performed in more than 20 countries, most recently in Iceland. But he writes in so many styles and for such diverse ensembles and instruments that it can be difficult to pinpoint a “style.”
“Stevie knows my work well enough that when she hears a piece that I’m playing in the next room, she’ll say ‘That’s one of yours,’” Báthory-Kitsz says, referring to his wife Stevie Balch.
“She can identify, she can pick it out, but most people can’t,” he said recently by phone. “There’s a common thread. But I’m one of those people who think that as composers we probably write the same piece over and over again our entire careers.”
Báthory-Kitsz has just been selected for the biennial Vermont Music Educators Association commission. The new work will be premiered next October at the Quad State Conference of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts, at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts.
Composers do not apply for the award; associations from the individual states choose, approach and commission composers, and it is a surprise when they receive the notice. Among the 15 Vermont composers previously awarded the commission are James Grant, Su Lian Tan, Erik Nielsen, Gwyneth Walker, Sara Huff and David Gunn.
“I’m their 16th composer — which means I’m kind of at the end of the line,” Báthory-Kitsz said with a laugh. “It’s my 41st year in Vermont.”
Since Báthory-Kitsz is certainly one of the state’s best composers, I suggested it might have something to do with the legendary difficulty of his music — to play and to comprehend.
“I know that I have a lot of pieces that require a kind of twist in thinking, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done,” Báthory-Kitsz said. “Nobody thought we could pull off the first performance of ‘Mantra Canon.’ That was a piece for orchestra, chorus, six percussionists, two pianos and descant soprano.”
In fact, they did, in the 1980s at the now-defunct Garage performance space in Montpelier.
“We had two rehearsals and it required two conductors,” Báthory-Kitsz said. “I was the main conductor, and my sub-conductor, Bob Nuner, had the queue cards. It was a half-hour long, it was really hard to pull off, it was really hard to gather forces. It was really hard, but once they grasped it …”
Then there was his flute concerto, “Mirrored Birds,” written to honor the late great flutist Louis Moyse, premiered by flutist Karen Kevra and the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra in the ‘90s. The conductor, the late Catherine Orr, didn’t quite get it, so she asked Báthory-Kitsz to conduct the beginning of rehearsal so that she and the musicians would understand how the piece worked and should sound.
“That’s always a problem with any new piece because it has no precedent,” Báthory-Kitsz said. “It came together.” (In fact, it came together beautifully.)
For the Music Teachers National Association commission, Báthory-Kitsz has chosen much simpler forces. In fact the only performers in the yet-to-be-named piece are singer Emily Searles, percussionist Jane Boxall and flutist Laurel Ann Maurer — all fine Vermont musicians.
“It’s a little bit of a quirky commission. Out of the commission fee you have to pay the performers,” Báthory-Kitsz said. “I chose the three players because they are friends of mine and incredibly different.
“So here I have an experimental percussionist who wants to play all the ‘metals’; I have a flutist very experienced in new music with a beautiful sound; and I have a jazz voice,” Báthory-Kitsz said. “I can characterize the piece as somewhat edgy; although fully notated, some of it will sound like it is improvised.”
Báthory-Kitsz hasn’t chosen the text yet.
“I’m looking for something political, because they asked for something edgier than they’ve had in the past,” he said.
Shouldn’t be difficult for this composer.
Báthory-Kitsz is known in Vermont for composing, writing about and advocating for classical music, which he calls “nonpop.” Locally, his speaking voice and wicked sense of humor are known from 10 years co-hosting a radio program on WGDR with Gunn. “Kalvos & Damian’s New Music Bazaar” won the prestigious ASCAP-Deems Taylor Award for Internet Journalism.
He devised the “We Are All Mozart” project in 2007 to emulate the demanding schedules of composers like Mozart, who might write a new string quartet for the emperor’s Thursday lunch. His opera, “Erzsébet,” premiered in Vermont in 2011; his music for the VanDenCross Dance Company’s full ballet “Send Me a Dream” was heard in November; and his Requiem will be presented in 2019.
Dennis Báthory-Kitsz also wrote and published “Whaaaaaaaaat!? I Don’t Get Classical Music,” a quite effective book for classical music novices.
“Arising out of my classes as an adjunct professor at Northern Vermont University, ‘Whaaaaaaaaat!?’ is the absolutely, totally complete history of Western music in 100 pages,” he said.
As for today, Báthory-Kitsz finds a positive atmosphere for contemporary music in Vermont.
“The amount being done and being well received by audiences is much higher than it has been in the past,” he said. “However, I think that’s also due to its greater use of familiar techniques, like pop techniques, and audience queues, things that are deliberately written to grab an audience in a positive way. The level of experiment is down.
“I think it’s generational,” he said. “This particular movement moves away from the 1960s and ‘70s, which was sort of the peak of challenging new music. That era died with the rise of the minimalists.”
Fortunately for us, Báthory-Kitsz will continue to challenge us for years to come.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
