It’s one of those legendary “it started in high school” stories.
Doug Gray, Tommy Caldwell and his brother Toy Caldwell started a band in high school that went on to make them famous. The Marshall Tucker Band’s self-titled debut album was released in 1973, certified gold soon after, and the band began touring more than 300 shows a year throughout the decade.
“The most important situation was realizing that touring was easy,” said founding member and lead singer Doug Gray.
“Touring was very easy, if you don’t let it get to you.”
The Marshall Tucker Band is celebrating its 50th anniversary and will be at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Recently Gray was traveling and getting ready to board the Rock Legends Cruise that takes place this week and wasn’t available for an interview, but he’s given many in the past with some memorable quotes.
“I played my first gig when I was 7 years old,” he said in an interview with Rock Scene Magazine. “That was 1955, OK. My mom and dad took me to a VFW because they wanted to have a couple drinks, and my daddy was a veteran. I got up, and I did the laugh to ‘Wipe Out,’ and somebody came up and handed me five dollars. I said, well, this is the business I want to be in.”
Gray had been working in a bank for about a year in the collections department at the same time the band was getting off the ground, when he was offered a promotion the same day the band was offered a contract. “Well, you know the end of the story,” he said.
“Our tapes made it to Bill Walden at Capitol Records, and we signed a contract with them for ten years. Then after that, we opened for the Allman Brothers for five years,” Gray recalled.
What made the band stand out and earned it longevity were chart-toppers and radio hits like “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain” and “Heard It in a Love Song,” — examples of the band’s signature sound that blended rock ’n’ roll with jazz and country long before the word “fusion” was ever a thing.
“We play Southern rock ’n’ roll music with the ability to stray,” Gray described it to PopMatters. “We did it without knowing there was any difference between country, rock ’n’ roll, rhythm and blues or jazz. We put all of those together without knowing what the heck we were doing.”
The band’s style has been categorized as Southern rock, blues rock, country rock, jazz rock. Tommy Caldwell described it as progressive country, and Gray said it was like “a bowl of soup like your mom would cook. Whatever was in the refrigerator was all thrown in there, and however it tasted was what it was.’”
The band’s solid music catalog of more than 20 studio albums racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over and won fans wherever they went.
“I remember seeing Marshall Tucker and The Outlaws play together in Jacksonville many years ago, when I was just a kid,” recalled Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Johnny Van Zant. “They were just so cool and so unique that I fell in love with the band, and I also fell in love with the music. Having them open for us on all those dates was like a dream come true. I really looked up to those guys when I was first starting out.”
At 74, Gray is the only remaining original member in The Marshall Tucker Band, but he sees no end to the road ahead, that started so long ago. “People ask me all the time what I’m going to do when I turn 80, and I always say, ‘The same thing that we’re continuing to do now.’ I don’t intend to slow down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.