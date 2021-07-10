Free summer music concerts return to the Martha Pellerin-Andy Shapiro Memorial Bandstand in Middlesex Wednesday evening, July 14 after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. This year’s program “Celebrates Women in Music.”
“It will be amazing to have music in the meadow again this summer after all that everyone has been through,” said bandstand committee member Elliot Burg. “And it’s a total pleasure to return with a program featuring such incredibly talented women.”
The bandstand is dedicated to the memory of Middlesex residents and musical legends Martha Pellerin, who nurtured traditional French-Canadian music in Vermont, and Andy Shapiro, the jazz, blues and gospel giant.
The series begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and runs weekly on consecutive Wednesdays. The initial concert features the band High Summer with its talented vocalist Miriam Bernardo. Bernardo’s voice has propelled bands like Steady Betty and Afinque, and she appeared in the original “Hadestown” shows in Vermont.
High Summer performs a mix of original compositions and well-curated covers that highlight the group’s dynamic musical exploration and powerful rhythmic foundation. The members are collaborating after playing in some of Vermont’s finest bands from the Burlington musical community, and have appeared in Steady Betty, Afinque, Michelle Sarah Band, Mal Maiz, Japhy Ryder, Myra Flynn’s Flynn, Barika, Bearquarium, and others. High Summer recently performed on the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival stage.
On July 21, Honey & Soul, a Burlington-based trio with Hannah Hausman, Cleo Flemming and Danica Cunningham takes the stage. These women feature original tunes, sultry harmonies and honest lyricism in a blend of soul, blues, jazz and folk.
Guitarist Hausman began the group and was joined by Flemming in late 2018 adding vocal harmonies, cello, and electric bass. Cunningham joined in 2019 and graces the others with vocal harmonies and fiddle. Their first album is expected by year’s end.
The July 28 concert features the band Flynn with award-winning indie/soul singer Myra Flynn. This very popular performer has four albums to her credit and last performed here in 2019.
Flynn’s music, influenced by her Irish and African American heritage, blends soulful vocals with a lyrical delivery that doesn’t let one get too comfortable. As the New England Deli Magazine puts it, “Her vocal influences have as much in common with Ani Difranco and Shawn Colvin as they do with Rihanna and Jill Scott.”
Flynn was named “Best Up-and-Coming Performer” by Seven Days Newspaper in 2010 and 2011, and “New England Artist of the Month” by The Deli Magazine New England.
From Flynn’s soulful music the concert series switches gears on Aug. 4, to the Terrible Mountain String Band and the energetic old time fiddling and singing of its leader Ida Mae Specker. A third-generation fiddler, Specker and her sister Lila learned to play the fiddle from their father John, himself a powerful force in old-time music. The trio began performing in 2005 and became known for its “rambunctious version of old-time music that owes as much to punk rock as Appalachia,” according to Seven Days.
Together with Josh Norman on guitar, vocals and percussion, Lila and Ida Mae formed Terrible Mountain Stringband in 2017. They are joined by multi-instrumentalist Miller Nuttle on banjo and innovative virtuoso Mowgli Giannitti on bass.
The band’s hard driving “authentic” sound, which translates well from the Appalachian Mountains to the Green Mountains, gets audiences up and dancing from the first draw of the double fiddle bows.
The Middlesex Summer Concert Series ends with the Aug. 11 show featuring The Larkspurs, a Burlington and Montpelier-based trio, with Liz Beatty, Django Soulo and D. Davis. The band features originals and creative covers as they blend folk, rock, blues and country into their repertoire.
As Big Heavy World has said, “The Larkspurs represent a pure heart, a sweet disposition, and a desire for laughter.”
