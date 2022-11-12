One of the most compelling artists in hip-hop, Sa-Roc brings her vibrant brand of music to the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge on Wednesday.
The show is part of “The Mother Tongue Tour,” Sa-Roc’s long-delayed first headline tour in support of her widely lauded 2020 album, “The Sharecropper’s Daughter.”
Okayplayer dubbed her “one of the most formidable microphone mavens in the game,” while NPR called her “a modern-day griot whose aura radiates calm in a world of chaos.”
Born Assata Perkins, Sa-Roc, 40, grew up in southeast Washington, D.C. — at the height of the crack area, with neighborhoods plagued by poverty — and is now based in Atlanta.
“The Sharecropper’s Daughter” — the title is a reference to Sa-Roc’s father’s upbringing on a Virginia tobacco farm as a sharecropper — is the vocalist’s 10th album and first full-length release in five years. It’s her first for Rhymesayers Entertainment — she’s the second woman signed to the independent, Minneapolis-based hip-hop label.
Sa-Roc calls it “a sonic reflection on the generational inheritance of trauma and triumph that shapes our humanity and influences the way we see the world.”
A stunning album that stands as one of the most relevant and revelatory hip-hop albums of the 2020s, “The Sharecropper’s Daughter” — a deluxe version of which was released last year — finds Sa-Roc hitting her stride as one of the most captivating artists in the genre.
American Songwriter praised it as “a masterpiece of linguistic ability and dexterity,” while the Australian digital radio station Double J called it “a near masterpiece,” adding: “The queen out of Washington, D.C., combined the history of her people’s struggle and delivered it with passion and style.”
Featuring such special guests as Black Thought, Saul Williams, Ledisi and Chronixx, “The Sharecropper’s Daughter” was produced by Atlanta DJ and producer Sol Messiah, Sa-Roc’s partner in life.
Together, Sa-Roc and Messiah have released over a dozen projects while making a name for themselves globally with well-received international tours, sharing the stage with such artists as Common, The Roots and Jay Electronica.
Sol Messiah performs in support of his own debut album for Rhymesayers Entertainment, “GOD CMPLX,” released in September.
A mesmerizing mix of head-bopping hip-hop that’s innovative and invigorating, the record features such special guests as KXNG Crooked, Sa-Roc, Evidence of Dilated Peoples, Locksmith, Stic Man of Dead Prez, Slug of Atmosphere, Aesop Rock and Baba Zumbi of Zion I.
“Soul Messiah is a producer that has paid dues without being appropriately acknowledged, let alone worshipped,” said RapReviews.com, calling the album “an excellent demonstration of Sol Messiah’s versatility and ability, but also highlights why Sa-Roc is someone he places so much faith in.”
Opening the show is New Haven, Connecticut-based hip-hop artist Cambatta, performing in support of his acclaimed 2020 album, “LSD: Lunar Solar Duality.”
RapReviews.com called him “one of the most exciting rappers to emerge in years,” adding: “Cambatta manages to continually surprise the listener on a record full of quotable lines and forward-thinking production.”
