Formed over a decade ago by Avi Salloway, art-rock band Billy Wylder has quietly evolved into one of the most compelling groups on the independent music scene.

Salloway, a 2007 graduate of the University of Vermont and who has deep connections to the Green Mountain State, brings his globally minded band back to Vermont for a four-show run in support of a much-anticipated new Billy Wylder album.

