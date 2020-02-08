The Northern Third Piano Quartet — “four of Vermont’s finest instrumentalists (who) have united to provide the state with first rate performances” (Times Argus/Rutland Herald) — is presenting a new program. “Beautiful Wanderings” features Central European and American music by Beethoven, Debussy, Dvorak, Suk, and Vermont composer Don Jamison.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Brandon Music, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Plainfield Opera House.
Featured is the world premiere of the string trio “Walking Meditation” by Don Jamison. The composer describes his work: “It is modeled on a mantra-like verse that I often recited to myself on my morning walks a couple of years ago. The musical form, like that of a tune for a dance, creates a simple and regular pattern, a kind of mandala in time.”
The Northern Piano Quartet is pianist Alison Cerutti, violinist Sofia Hirsch, violist Elizabeth Reid and cellist John Dunlop. They will also perform in various combinations, the “Eyeglasses Duo” for viola and cello by Beethoven, Sonata for Violin and Piano by Debussy, and Bagatelles by Dvorak.
They will all join in Joseph Suk’s Piano Quartet in A minor. Suk’s first chamber work, it was initially written as a graduation assignment for his composition teacher (and eventual father-in-law) Antonin Dvorak.
Founded in 2013, the Northern Third Quartet performs throughout Vermont. Recent performances include Stowe’s Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Norwich University in Northfield, the Barre Opera House and the Brandon Music Concert Series.
Brandon tickets are $20 (pre-concert dinner is available for $25; reservations are required); call 802-247-4295, or email info@brandon-music.net. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Road in Brandon; go online to www.brandon-music.net.
Plainfield tickets are $15, $5 for kids; go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org. The Plainfield Opera House is located at 18 High St. (U.S. Route 2) in Plainfield.
