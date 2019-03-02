You’ve probably heard it before.
It’s been called “unearthly,” and simply “the voice.” And it’s the voice that won Elvis’ attention. Richard Sterban has one of the deepest and most distinct bass voices you’ll ever hear, and if you don’t recognize him by name, you most likely know him from his signature “oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow” from the Oak Ridge Boys song “Elvira.”
Before he had even turned 30, Sterban was singing backup for Elvis. He joined the long-running country and gospel quartet Oak Ridge Boys in 1972 and went on to become a staple in country music. Their “Shine the Light” tour is on the road now and stops at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10.
Sterban says audiences can expect to hear a great combination of old and new. “We sing country but with a rock’n’roll attitude,” he said by phone recently. And that became the setup of their latest album.
The Oak Ridge Boys have won five Grammy Awards and had more than 30 Top 10 hits with classics including “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God for Kids” and “Y’All Come Back Saloon.”
But last year they released a new album, “17th Avenue Revival,” produced by Dave Cobb, one of Nashville’s most in-demand producers, who capitalized on the Oak Ridge Boys’ brand of a little bit country, a little bit rock’n’roll.
“He took old-time rockabilly like Jerry Lee Lewis, even Elvis, and old blues and married it with gospel,” Sterban said. “And it’s really amazing how it turned out.”
“He said what was it about those artists that was so special? The same thing that makes you guys special — the first singing they ever did was in church. It was gospel music,” Sterban recalled. “One song was so old Dave had to go to the Smithsonian to find the lyrics.”
What came out was a record as unique as Sterban’s voice, and uniquely Oak Ridge Boys.
Sterban promised “a great night of good country music and good family entertainment” at the Paramount, and concluded, “That’s really what the Oak Ridge Boys are all about.”
