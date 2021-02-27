Two women, on separate continents, 5 and 6 decades ago, had firsthand experience with the herbicide-defoliant Agent Orange. In Vietnam in the 1960s, Tran To Nga was immersed in vegetation doused by the United States’ Operation Ranch Hand that targeted jungles and crop fields. In the early 1970s, Carol Van Strum who had recently moved to remote Oregon, was there as Agent Orange was sprayed from planes on recently clear-cut land to prevent growth of brush.
These two women have become leaders of worldwide movements to bring to light past and present use and consequences of Agent Orange and related herbicides and to hold their manufacturers accountable.
A new documentary, “The People vs. Agent Orange,” written, directed and edited by Alan Adelson and Kate Taverna, opens online with a virtual screening presented by Montpelier’s Savoy Theater, and a March screening on the Middlebury New Filmmakers virtual platform.
Susan Hammond, founder and executive director of the War Legacies Project, a global organization based in Chester, was an adviser to the film. The organization’s work includes raising awareness about and addressing the impacts of Vietnam War-era use of Agent Orange and Explosive Remnants of War.
“The People vs. Agent Orange” weaves together the science, history, secrecy and ongoing human toll of Agent Orange.
“It’s not just a Vietnam story, it’s an American story,” Hammond said. “We used these same chemicals here. We use these same chemicals now, and we don’t really know the full extent of the damage they can cause.”
Spanning three continents and six decades, the film brings together many strands of the Agent Orange saga. It deals with the history of the United States’ 10-year (1961-71) Operation Ranch Hand campaign of herbicide-defoliant spraying in Vietnam and subsequent forestland spraying in the United States, including with the war’s leftovers.
It also deals with a history of obscuring and denial of the deadly impacts of these chemicals. Dioxin in Agent Orange is linked to at least 19 classes of cancer and other medical conditions including hyperthyroidism, stillbirths and birth defects in humans and animals.
The documentary makes clear that this issue is of the present and future. A landmark lawsuit, that Tran has long fought for to put accountability on chemical manufacturers, was heard by a French court in January 2021. The court’s decision is expected in May.
“Through the crafting of this character-driven investigative documentary, interweaving the personal with the political, our fundamental goal is to finally expose the heedless decisions that resulted in the on-going Agent Orange tragedy,” say Adelson and Taverna in their directors’ statement.
The project began over a decade ago when Adelson was approached by a woman who had been working at a clinic in Vietnam and was aware of the legacy of birth defects there and correlation with Agent Orange and dioxin exposure. Continuing research is unlocking the apparent generational damage done by dioxin.
Interest piqued, Adelson launched into research and investigation, including into what chemical manufacturers knew and when they knew it.
“Even in the initial stages of investigation, there was shocking support to the notion that they deliberately covered it up and deliberately kept it on the market,” Adelson said, noting that chemical company documents cautioned to keep negative findings quiet so as not to risk government shutdown of the products.
In 2014, Adelson and Taverna learned about Tran’s work and activism. Tran had long worked on humanitarian initiatives to aid Agent Orange victims. Her memoir “Ma terre empoisonnée” was published in 2016. Living now in France, she is French Vietnamese, and still active in Vietnam. Tran has sued 14 companies that produced dioxin in Agent Orange and other defoliants. Her case calls for accountability and damages for health problems stemming from her exposure including her cancer, fatal birth defects in her first child, and health problems of her children and grandchildren.
In 2017, the story expanded further with Carol Van Strum and her decades of research and activism in Oregon. Van Strum battled to stop aerial spraying of Agent Orange on U.S. Forest Service lands in the 1970s. The spraying went hand in hand with clear-cutting lumber operations.
A tireless researcher, Van Strum has written extensively about herbicide use and perils, including in her 1983 book, “A Bitter Fog: Herbicides and Human Rights.” Her massive archive of related documents, many accessed through the Freedom of Information Act, is being digitized to be publicly accessible online as “The Poison Papers: Documenting the Hidden History of Chemical and Pesticide Hazards in the United States.”
Beside these two dynamic women, both now in their late 70s, other individuals shed light on issues of Agent Orange — a wildlife biologist, human rights and environmental attorneys, and physicians among them.
