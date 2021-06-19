GLOVER — Lost in the woods of Glover — gone with the weekend just past — is “The Persians,” a play by the ancient Greek playwright Aeschylus, based on a vast, 2,500-year-old calamity that Aeschylus witnessed himself. The play was performed three times, June 11-13, by the Bread and Puppet Theater on its home ground at the Bread and Puppet Farm. And then, pouf — gone! Supplanted by other events in Bread and Puppet’s summer schedule.
The performances took place in a generous sloping field, with the audience seated on the ground on the downward slope and looking slightly upward at the slope’s rim, where the play’s action took place.
It was a hot enough summer afternoon on the day I attended, with the sun falling full on the heads of the 200-300 spectators who had wangled their way there, not knowing what we were in for. The “spectacle” — and spectacle is what Bread and Puppet Theater mainly performs: spectacle, awe, amazement and bewilderment — was performed by 30 or so “enactors” who were also singers, chanters and carriers of effigies; also performers on both strange and conventional musical instruments, and manipulators of props heretofore unheard of in theater performance.
All enactors dressed in white, soiled and clean together. Who noticed, who cared? With blue sky overhead and summer grass below.
The play, the “spectacle,” traced the defeat of a vast Persian land-and-sea force — infantry, cavalry and navy — that had presumed to roll right over an easy target, the coalition of raw young Greek city-states that should have been easy booty for the combined forces of the mighty Persian Empire. And fail calamitously the otherwise invincible Persians did, with a horrible number of dead. A vast defeat it was for the Persians, followed by a vast sadness and vast lamentations by their surviving kin.
And that is the main body of Aeschylus’ play: the ancient ways of deepest mourning by the preeminent people of that time, the Persians. Scenes of battle are depicted — emblemized, really — just a little in the play; but the rest is mourning.
The ways of mourning are the main burden of the play. That’s it.
“Oh, the woe that is war.”
Bread and Puppet Theater, now venerable in its 60th-plus year and centered for most of that time in northern Vermont, continues implausible and intransigent. And toned, tuned, and colored, white and black, under the lifelong direction of Peter Schumann. The theater has again brought us here in plain and comfortably behind-the-times Vermont a theatrical work that is striking in its uniqueness and impact.
Schumann is, you might say, the Siamese twin of the theater itself that he invented and has shared with the thousands of performers who have collaborated with him over the years — for a weekend, for a year, and, for a few enduring faithful, for big chunks of their lifetimes.
Schumann’s voice, hoarse now and full, and his posture, swagger-and-stagger sometimes, and confident old-man-dancer that he is of unexpected verve, and his always illusive style, all are evident everywhere in the production. A rag, a sheet of quivering blue plastic, a long bamboo pole, all “speak” with the clear effect that chosen objects may carry when they’re rightly circumstanced.
Picture, say, five tall bamboo poles, 30 feet long and painted white, held skyward by five separate performers also in white and moving in a single line, in slow procession, as of deepest mourning. (With just what music I can’t remember. Maybe Henry Purcell’s improbable “Cold Song,” which with its broken cadence has been haunting my mind since the day of the performance?) And those sky-scraping slender poles held precariously vertical, balance and weight controlled — and colored all-white like the costumes of their carriers: they signify exalted mourning in this shmatte-and-icon-signifying universe by means of which Bread and Puppet enacts that 2,500-year-old calamity, as the Persians themselves encountered it.
Bread, actual bread, comes in iconically too, after most performances, as a standard toss-in, bearing out the theme and principles that are part of the theater’s ensemble of significations: that earnest bread, along with earnest theater, is a natural “good” that people everywhere are entitled to. You have to wait till the play is over to get your walk-away bread-slice, smeared over with pungent garlic paste, aioli.
Which is another one of Bread and Puppet’s homely and enduring punctuation marks: that garlic paste burning just then on the tongue, as you walk away.
