It starts with a 21st birthday — the New Year’s Eve of birthdays. It starts with smashing beer steins to cheers and slinging swords in celebration. Except it’s not technically Frederic’s 21st birthday; since he was born on Leap Day he’s really only 5 years old, and still contracted to a band of comically useless and tenderhearted pirates for another 60-plus years. Love-struck Frederic is then caught between his sense of duty and his first love.
That sets the opening for “The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty,” the comic opera in two acts, with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert. Its premiere was in 1879, which makes it 143 years old and officially timeless.
The story about love and duty is framed in some of the most entertaining music that you won’t mind having stuck in your head, and has always had a special place in the Gilbert and Sullivan canon. Joseph Papp’s 1981 Broadway production won a Tony Award, and along with “H.M.S. Pinafore,” it’s one of the most frequently performed Gilbert and Sullivan light operas. You can see it on New Year’s Eve at Barn Opera in Brandon, which is hosting a New Year’s party with “Pirates” as the main act.
“Frederic is an interesting character because he has to fight with himself over what is right and what is perceived to be right,” said Barn Opera founder, tenor and Artistic Director Joshua Collier. “Whether his duty is to be a pirate or (to) his love, that duty becomes problematic (but) in a comedic way. It’s a really interesting commentary on duty and responsibility and whether something is right even if it’s responsible.”
At 35, Collier has sung the role countless times in the past 20 years and said, “I’ve loved this piece for a really long time. It’s one of the roles that I’ve sung the most in my life.”
But the audience has an opportunity to be part of the show this time. Collier says that during the chorus songs the audience is invited on stage to sing along, if they want to.
“Come on the stage and sing ‘Cat-like Tread’ and stomp all over the place,” Collier said. “A party atmosphere is what we’re going for.”
“It’s not a staged presentation so much as it is a really fun sing-along,” he said. “Anybody in the audience can come onstage and sing with us. We’re not looking for perfection in any way, just fun fun fun fun. Less presentation, more participation, if you want it.”
The solos will be sung by the cast but during the choruses “anybody can jump in and the cast will sing those, too,” he said. “Structured chaos is a great form of artistic expression, and I think it also creates memories.”
“It’s toe-tapping music but there’s also moments of real heartfelt depth and musical sophistication, which is the hallmark of Sullivan’s music,” Collier said. “It’s exciting for me to be able to pass on my love of this show and to bring it to the community.”
After the show, the Barn will turn into “Club Barn Opera,” with dance music, a disco ball and a midnight streaming of the fireworks and the ball dropping in Times Square, rounded out with catered hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.
“Last year, people didn’t start leaving until about 3 (a.m.),” Collier said. “I know that there are a lot of fun things to do on New Year’s Eve, but this is going to be one of the best.”
