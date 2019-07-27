One surmises that it was not easy being Toulouse-Lautrec. The painter, printmaker, draftsman, caricaturist and illustrator was born into aristocracy on Nov. 24, 1864, in Albi, France as Henri Marie Raymond de Toulouse-Lautrec-Monfa. His parents, the Comte Alphonse de Toulouse-Lautrec-Monfa and Countess Adele, were first cousins said to be descended from previous instances of family inbreeding.
As such, Toulouse-Lautrec and his cousins suffered related physical ailments. He only reached a height of 4’6” (roughly the same as a 10-year old boy), having a full-length torso with shortened, child-sized legs, and a small head. He needed a cane for walking. Consumed by heavy drinking and suffering from various illnesses, Toulouse-Lautrec died in Paris on Sept. 9, 1901, at the age of 36.
To add insult to injury (literally) his disease was given a name — his own — Toulouse-Lautrec Syndrome, TLS. This disease is known, for those clinically oriented as Pycnodysostosis, PYCD; it causes brittles bones, as well as abnormalities of the face and other parts of the body.
Therefore, being physically unable to participate in many activities enjoyed by males his age, Toulouse-Lautrec found solace in art. Physical difficulties and all, he produced an astonishing number of artworks: over 7,000 during his 20 artistically productive years — 737 canvases paintings, 275 watercolors, 363 prints, and 5,084 drawings.
In 1882, at the age of 18, Toulouse-Lautrec moved to Paris, the center of nightlife and spectacle in the late 19th century. The vibrancy of the City Lights and his success as an artist — primarily as a poster artist — did not prevent his feeling like an outcast throughout his life. His own insecurities led him to seek out the downtrodden and those marginalized by society with a sympathetic eye for those who lived in the so-called demi monde, such as performer artists and prostitutes. He frequented cabarets, was a regular at the infamous Moulin Rouge, and even lived in a brothel for almost a decade.
The exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Stars of Paris,” displays approximately 200 works of his works, encompassing the artist’s subjects in different mediums: couples dancing in cabarets, ballerinas, the stage, portraits, horses and horse racing, the off the clock lives of cabaret dancers and prostitutes.
In 1891, Toulouse-Lautrec’s extraordinary first poster, “Moulin Rouge: La Goulue,” marked his entry into advertising and celebrity culture, and elevated posters to a fine art level. (It belongs today to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.) In the process, a poster craze began: During the 1890s, referred as the Belle Époque in France, posters exhibitions and dealers proliferated; the pioneering Paris dealer Sagot listed 2,200 different posters in his catalog.
Another poster constituted a first: “Eldorado: Aristide Bruant in his Cabaret” (1892, Boston Public Library), was the first poster to include the self-designed monogram HTL (for Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec), which the artist included on his subsequent posters, with the monogram essentially functioning as a logo. Ultimately, such prints and posters, which could be seen all over Paris, established Toulouse-Lautrec’s reputation as one of the great printmakers of the late 19th century.
“La Chaine Simpson” (French, “The Simpson Chain”) was an advertising poster for a bicycle chain invented by an English entrepreneur that promised better performance for bike riders, a big part of French culture then and now. (The 2000-miles-plus cyclist competition “Le Tour de France” is alive and well since 1903.) That poster can be considered one of the proto-product-ads ever, the beginning of advertising — until worldwide advertising expenditures reached a staggering $580 billion in 2018.
The old saying, “Ars longa, vita brevis” (Latin, “Art is long, life is short”) applies perfectly to Toulouse-Lautrec, who died young — yet left an artistic legacy that will last many years to come.
