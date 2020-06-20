With no concrete reopening dates yet, theaters are finding creative ways to improvise. For example, Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater is currently presenting “The Quarantine Sessions” — dozens of 60-second snippets from local stars, covering theater, music, dance and more, in this dynamic, short video series.
“Things are changing so fast,” said Town Hall Theater Artistic Director Doug Anderson. “It’s difficult to predict the future. We could book (something) for Sept. 15, only to find it’s impossible to open on the 15th. So we’re trying to stay nimble and keep in touch with all of our artists.”
Anderson and Lisa Mitchell, the theater’s new general manager, refined the idea to present short videos online.
“Since she’s new and I have been working with all of this talent for the last 10 years and beyond, I knew where to go to start to find really interesting people who would be willing to do it,” Anderson said.
The clips include a scene from “King Lear,” brought to you from a barn; a creative and animated take on beards called “Grooming in Quarantine;” local jazz musician Glendon Ingalls playing three musical parts of the same song, shown in three separate frames simultaneously; student Ellie Wilkinson Sachs sings a beautiful version of “Under the Boardwalk;” and Justin Bouvier belts out “I Dreamed A Dream” with lyrics tailored to the quarantine that will make you smile.
“There’s so much now coming out over the internet in terms of arts presenters trying to somehow stay alive and fulfill their mission even though their theaters are closed, but we thought something that was quick and enjoyable, and came to you on a regular basis, and celebrated all that talent that is performed here was just the right thing,” Anderson said. “We’ve gotten terrific feedback on it.”
The videos were kept to a minute long intentionally to not overwhelm people. “Something to give you a little lift in the middle of the day,” Anderson said. Each artist records and edits the pieces themselves, and Anderson said it wasn’t hard to find people to participate.
“As you can tell when you look at them, it really gave them a creative outlet in the midst of all of this,” he said. “They were delighted to think up clever things to do, and clever ways to present them. We’ve had over 100,000 views.”
“(Brandon tenor) Joshua Collier had to sort of Frankenstein (an) aria together,” he explained, “cutting bits and pieces together to do something that would come in at about a minute.”
“Puccini’s rolling over in his grave,” Anderson joked, “but it worked great.”
More videos are in the works, to be released at a pace of about two or three a week right now.
“We’ve been closed since March, a very discouraging feeling for a theater,” Anderson said. “But we’re already starting to plan a grand reopening. We want to be ready, so when the time is right, we’re going to party like it’s 2019.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.