Quarry Project

After a two-year delay due to COVID, The Quarry Project, dance theater by Hannah Dennison, will be presented Aug. 5-21 at the Wells Lamson Quarry in Websterville. All performances are sold out; however, there is a waiting list.

 Photo by Julia Barstow

‘Step with us into this dimension, through this membrane, into a world of magic and creating, this world of multiple and individual interpretations, a dreamscape, where there is nothing to understand and nothing to know ahead of time. May this time of quiet presence be a gift to yourself and bring you joy,” says narrator and artistic collaborator Emily Boedecker as The Quarry Project opens, the audience floating on a platform at the edge of the water-filled Wells Lamson Quarry in Websterville.

Sheer and jagged granite quarry walls bear the marks of the industry here until just a few years ago. Bases of lifting derricks are still evident, the pumphouse foundation is yielding to time. Young trees have found cracks and smidgens of earth, taking root and playing their part in this slowly evolving landscape. Water, pumped from the quarry in its working days, has moved back in — its six-acre surface, sometimes placid, sometimes rippled, responds to the moment.

