For its 25th anniversary season, Northern Stage has crafted a musical tribute to its community. The Upper Valley professional theater company brought Edith Nesbit’s beloved children’s book “The Railway Children” to the United States, adapting it for its home in White River Junction, a historic railroad town. With original music, it becomes the company’s annual holiday musical.

“We wanted to adapt it as a new American holiday tradition. We need them!” explained Carol Dunne, Northern Stage’s producing artistic director, who adapted and is directing the play with Eric Love, former education director.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

