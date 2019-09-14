It doesn’t matter if you don’t speak the language. The message comes across in the music.
Their performances have been called captivating, exhilarating, passionate, engaging and mesmerizing. A new generation of world-class tenors presents classic works like “That’s Amore,” “Ave Maria,” and “O Sole Mio” — in their own style.
For the first time in the United States, The Four Italian Tenors — Alessandro D’Acrissa, Federico Serra, Federico Parisi and Roberto Cresca — will be bringing a slice of Italy to America with their American tour, which stops at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Touring the U.S. for the first time, the Four Italian Tenors perform some of the world’s greatest music written for the tenor voice, including favorite arias from the operas of Puccini, Donizetti, Verdi and Rossini.
D’Acrissa has performed many of the leading tenor roles in opera houses such as Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera and acclaimed festivals throughout Italy. Serra began singing pop music but was soon winning opera competitions and performed his first major operatic role in Bergamo at the age of 27.
Parisi, a Taorima native, won the “Youngest Tenor of Italy” award and sings both classical and pop music in concert, and hosts a popular television show. Cresca began his vocal studies in Rome and has since performed numerous roles in Italian opera houses and toured extensively around the world.
But the tenors do not speak English, and since I don’t speak Italian, the group sent email replies to questions through company manager Peter Dake.
“Obviously to prepare a tour of this importance not only the singers are needed, but a whole team that helps make everything work,” they said. “We are a good team and we always try to do the best.”
“The choice of songs is never easy because you would like to sing many things, (and) need to create a complete and various program suitable for every type of audience,” they added. And despite the language barrier, “The biggest inspiration comes from the heart, the desire to convey something beautiful.”
