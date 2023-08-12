Three years ago, Vermont enjoyed its first locally produced Wagner opera. The newly formed company TUNDI (short for “Tristan und Isolde”) presented two performances of the magnificent romance “Tristan und Isolde” in August, fully staged with orchestra, filling Brattleboro’s 750-seat Latchis Theatre. And it was excellent.
TUNDI’s plan, after that success, was to mount “The Ring Cycle,” the formidable collection of four operas, considered the greatest challenge in all of opera. Then COVID intervened — but not for long. TUNDI’s “Ring Cycle” began last August with productions of its first two operas, “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre.” And that’s just the start.
TUNDI’s third Wagner in Vermont Festival, Aug. 18-24 at the Latchis Theatre, will repeat “Die Walküre” and introduce “Siegrfried,” as well as presenting a week of supporting activities.
The Brattleboro area has a long history as Vermont’s home for great music. In 1951, a group of topnotch European émigré musicians founded Marlboro Festival and School of Music, which continues today as one of the foremost chamber music institutions in the world. In 1952, two of those émigrés, Blanche and Louis Moyse created the Brattleboro Music Center, still an innovative beacon of community music. And in 1969 in Marlboro, Blanche Moyse founded the internationally famous New England Bach Festival, which she directed until it closed in 2004.
Will Brattleboro now become one of the world centers for the music of Richard Wagner?
“I consider Vermont and Brattleboro in particular to be a place where people say ‘Yes!’” Hugh Keelan, TUNDI’s founder, artistic director and conductor, said, “a location that is committed to people finding themselves, a certain type of productivity, including artistic productivity and creativity, and a place with a strong sense of identity. Now I don’t have the specific words for what that identity is. All of that makes this place very conducive to ambitious artistic endeavor.”
The Wagner in Vermont Festival will present “Die Walküre” at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22; and “Siegfried” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20; at 4 pm. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Latchis Theatre. Both productions are fully staged with orchestra, conducted by Keelan, sung in the original German with English supertitles. There will be breaks for dining and refreshment of 90 and 25 minutes at each performance.
Richard Wagner (1813-83) was a German Romantic opera composer whose early works were more akin to the music of Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) and Giacomo Meyerbeer (1791-1864). But Wagner broke from tradition revolutionizing opera through his concept of “Gesamtkunstwerk (total work of art)” by which he hoped to synthesize the poetic, visual, musical and dramatic arts, with music subsidiary to the drama. These ideas were culminated in the four operas of his “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung).”
“The Ring of the Nibelung” comprises four German-language epic dramas that took Wagner some 26 years to create and was first performed in its entirety in the first Bayreuth Festival in 1876. Wagner wrote his own libretto, which is loosely based on characters from German heroic legend, in particular from Norse lore and the Nibelungenlied (a 12th-century German epic poem).
“Das Rheingold (The Rhine Gold),” called by Wagner “the preliminary evening,” provides background, recounting Alberich’s theft of Rhine gold after renouncing love. In “Die Walküre (The Valkyrie),” the twins Sieglinde and Siegmund, separated in childhood, meet and fall in love, angering the gods. They are saved by the Valkyrie Brünnhilde, thus earning the gods’ retribution.
In “Siegfried,” the title character, son of Sieglinde and Siegmund raised by the nasty dwarf Mime, survives a series of nearly deadly adventures to rescue the imprisoned Brünnhilde — and they fall in love.
“‘Siegfried’ is almost a chamber opera,” Keelan said. “‘Siegfried’ is the most exquisite boy-to-man story. It’s exquisite watching the shifting emotions, the tenderness, the backs and forwards between really quite a lot of men as Siegfried tries to formulate who he is to be as he exits puberty. It is so tender, and so unspeakably tender and beautiful.”
“Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods)’ closes the cycle with the end of the old world and the beginning of the new. After murder and mayhem, the ring is returned to the Rhine Maidens and the sea.
“I can’t grasp it, nor can anybody else,” Keelan said of the “Ring.” “The sort of symptom of that is having a singer, maybe a couple of singers in my front room with a piano rehearsing a long scene. Of course, they’re all long scenes. Digging into the scene, digging into where does this rise to? Where does it fall away to? You have the architecture, the standard business, the shaping of the scene.
“In shaping the scene, you have to deal with events along the way, the sentences, the words, the different associations and meanings, that tiny little set of words in an enormous theme,” Keelan said.
At the Latchis, the audience will be virtually surrounded by the sound of some 28 singers and nearly 50 instrumentalists — with action moving throughout the venue. The key to an audience member getting the most out of Wagner performance is immersion.
“In a sense, once immersed, you’re no longer tracking plots,” Keelan said. “The whole aspect, if immersion is successful, is where people are immersed rather than distant from, or judging the thing that they are observing. The job is how to maximize the conditions where that can happen.”
For Keelan, TUNDI’s goal more than “The Ring,” more than Wagner.
“There was a takeaway from ‘Tristan’ that was very vivid for us,” Keelan said. “The company had people who were either trained or not trained in music attending our performances saying, ‘You know, I learned something about health. I learned something about how to live the last 15 years of my life. I learned something about my family dynamics.’
“It’s a little bit vague the way I’m saying it, but that was the level of response, I would say transformed response, that some people were willing to share with us. I could not be more proud of that.”
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com