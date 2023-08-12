Three years ago, Vermont enjoyed its first locally produced Wagner opera. The newly formed company TUNDI (short for “Tristan und Isolde”) presented two performances of the magnificent romance “Tristan und Isolde” in August, fully staged with orchestra, filling Brattleboro’s 750-seat Latchis Theatre. And it was excellent.

TUNDI’s plan, after that success, was to mount “The Ring Cycle,” the formidable collection of four operas, considered the greatest challenge in all of opera. Then COVID intervened — but not for long. TUNDI’s “Ring Cycle” began last August with productions of its first two operas, “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre.” And that’s just the start.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

