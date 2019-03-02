When Cristina Alicea first read “The Roommate,” Jen Silverman’s wicked comedy about the oddest of odd couples, she found it quite unexpected.
“It surprised me at every turn,” Vermont Stage’s artistic director explained. “Every time I saw it going in one direction, it went in a different direction.”
“Usually, when you see a woman in illegal activity, it’s prostitution. And this is not that,” Alicea said. “It’s all very shocking.”
Vermont Stage will present “The Roommate” March 6-24 at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Black Box, the new home of Burlington’s resident professional theater. (Amazingly, there is plenty of easy parking.)
With a recent divorce and her son living across the country, Sharon posts a listing to fill the empty space in her Iowa home. But she quickly learns that her new roommate, Robyn, a vegan from the Bronx, couldn’t be further from the ladies in her book club.
When Sharon begins to uncover Robyn’s secrets, she taps into a deep-seated desire to abandon her comfort zone and live a life of danger and adventure. Soon Sharon discovers that turning over a new leaf can have unintended consequences.
“I find it very funny,” Alicea said. “Sharon is a housewife in Iowa — former because she’s divorced. She didn’t have a career, she spent her life being a stay-at-home mom to her son, kind of what you’d expect a typical Midwestern housewife to be like, conservative and not very worldly, but curious.”
Loneliness compels Sharon to take on a roommate.
“Robyn is more of a drifter,” Alicea said. “She moved a ton because she was formerly involved in a lot of illegal activities. She’s much more bold, worldly and adventurous than Sharon.”
The fun begins to happen, Alicea said, when “they both realize they don’t want to be who they once were.”
Theater roles like this for women are still hard to come by.
“Although we are seeing a positive shift in representation in the American theater, it is still rare to see a woman over the age of 50 portrayed as a fully fleshed-out person that can be silly or sexy or corrupt or strange,” Alicea said.
Two of Vermont Stage’s longtime company actors are featured. Kathryn Blume appears in her first production with the company in eight seasons, last seen in a remount of “Sylvia.” She is joined by Karen Lefkoe, recently seen as Mrs. Alexander in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.”
“They’re doing a great job,” Alicea said. “I think if the audience by the end is rooting for Sharon to do what she wants to do, then I think I will have pulled it all off.
“It’s good, wicked fun,” she said. “I think it’s going to be good.”
