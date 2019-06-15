My new film “Wetware” marks a huge departure for me. I’ve made eight previous narrative films, all of them deeply rooted in earlier times and a culturally specific sense of place in Vermont. I’ve made films set in 1872, 1927, 1932, 1952, 1956, 1959 and 1970.
“Wetware” is set in an unspecified near future. And it takes place in a fictional spot that we’ve stitched together from locations in Burlington and Brattleboro, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, where we also constructed interior film sets in the American Legion hall. Vermont viewers will recognize the ECHO Center, Leunig’s Bistro, Burlington City Arts, the old train station at One Main Street — and more. Folks in Brattleboro will note the Latchis Theater and Hotel, the Stone Church on Main Street and the old Estey Organ factory. People in both places may recognize local back alleys transformed into noirish exterior hotels and speakeasies.
I was spurred to make this picture for several reasons. First, I wanted to tell an entertaining and timely story that had potential to engage audiences in open-ended consideration of our near future. I found the characters compelling. And although “near future” was totally new for me, it felt suddenly upon us. I welcomed the challenge.
I also work with three dozen college students (and 25 professionals) for most of my current filmmaking projects and, while the students lit up at every 19th-century detail we unearthed for my last film, “Peter and John,” I thought they’d be keen to take a look into a story set in the future. They were. I wondered if younger viewers might be also drawn to the film.
Students contributed substantially to more than 50 hours of script and story discussions. Indeed, through our extensive weekly deliberations, we concluded that the future is now, especially in the rapidly shifting worlds of climate, technology, politics and intensifying conflicts at home and abroad.
We saw what the Canadian-American science-fiction writer William Gibson meant when he wrote, “The future is already here — it’s just not very evenly distributed.” We can live our lives oblivious to at least some of this — but in many ways the future is here. I wanted to explore some aspect of this.
Around 2003, I read Craig Nova’s novel “Wetware,” a poetic noir thriller set in a dystopian near future where there are tough and tedious jobs no one wants to do — and people down on their luck who volunteer for genetic modifications to gain the focus, stamina and synthesized sense of well-being that makes them right for this otherwise undesirable work.
I was captivated by Nova’s emotionally stranded main characters and the ways they navigate the cool and transactional world he vividly describes. Few writers achieve the color and texture of Nova’s descriptions of character, incident, and place. I also liked Craig Nova’s subplot dealing with music. I have spent a lifetime working in film and the performing arts — and I liked how Nova used classical music to explore questions of beauty along with music’s redemptive and humanizing power. I’m also always pleased to collaborate with my longtime composers, Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus, who again bring so much to my films.
Around the time that I read “Wetware, “I made a documentary film, “After the Fog,” with my older son Sascha, then in college. The film explores the impact of combat on the post-war lives of veterans from World War II, Vietnam and Iraq. We didn’t fully expect it — but we discovered that, for most of the vets we met, the experience of Post-Traumatic-Stress Disorder (PTSD) figured substantially into their lives after combat.
During our filming, Sascha and I were further surprised to learn, from a senior U.S. government medical researcher, that plans were in the works to use gene-splicing on soldiers preparing for battle, to reduce their traumatic response to violence. Subsequent research indicated that these genetic modifications could also erase emotional memory and render soldiers fearless in the face of extreme danger. This is the first either of us had heard or thought about this.
In a July 2018 New York Times op-ed, “Rebooting the Ethical Soldier,” retired Air Force Major Gen. Robert Latiff, poses a number of questions about this rapidly approaching future where “enhanced humans” and increasingly sophisticated machines will work side by side on highly automated battlefields. Latiff imagines “a sort of warfare most people associate with video games or science-fiction movies — combined forces of augmented or enhanced humans, robots operating in swarms, laser weapons, intelligence systems and cyberbots fighting in a highly contested information environment.”
Latiff poses a number of ethical questions surrounding the technologies of human enhancement and augmentation, which he says will include “improving physical strength, stamina and pain tolerance, as well as using neurological implants and stimulation.”
Latiff asks important questions. Will an altered soldier with enhanced capacity for pain, “be held to account for their actions?” And “might a soldier who fears nothing unnecessarily place himself, his unit or innocent bystanders at risk?” And what might altering or eliminating memory do to “the soldier’s sense of guilt, which might be important in decisions about unnecessary and superfluous suffering?”
In June 2016, I read a front-page New York Times story about a meeting of scientists and doctors at the Harvard Medical School to discuss prospects and advances in the work to create an artificial genome that would create humans without biological parents. A likely utilization of these people, noted in the Times article, was as soldiers.
Similarly, when covering a Nov. 26, 2018, story of a Chinese scientist who used gene splicing on twin embryos, National Public Radio reporter Rob Stein discussed the prospect of using gene splicing to “create soldiers who can’t feel pain.”
I had seen and read stories of fictional artificial “replicants” in films like “Blade Runner,” but I had not thought about how genetically modified humans might exist. Would these people have civil rights, for example? How might they integrate into human society once their missions were completed? Would their resistance to trauma and danger make them more prone to acts of violence as civilians? Would they be ultimately be considered human?
These and other questions bubbled up during our screenplay development, casting and planning for production. Through our research, we learned how genetic modification in any organism can have random additional impacts and results. When one system is modified, another system in the same organism can also change in unpredictable ways. Literally, anything can happen.
Our film is not really “about” all of this, but it shows characters caught up in aspects of it. We wanted to put ideas and themes in motion that hopefully express themselves in unexpected ways.
My previous films have been place-based, to render intimate and specific details that connect viewers to the lived experience — and ironies — of being there. But “Wetware” is set in an imagined near future — and a fictional place. Still, it might yield some opportunities for relevant reflection about our collective life and times. I hope so. And I hope that people can find some enjoyment in this imagined world and with these fictional circumstances we’ve articulated.
In all of my films, I have been interested in characters under pressure. Through my collaborations with actors, I try to explore multiple dimensions of character, to see where they lead. “Wetware” provided me with the chance to work with imaginative actors who discovered fresh details, in every moment, of what it is to be uniquely human in trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.