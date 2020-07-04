GREENSBORO — In mid-March Calais artist Hasso Ewing invited Vermont visual artists and writers to create a reflection of their time spent “Sheltering in Place” during the time of COVID-19, to stand as a memorial to what was lost, and gained during this new, unpredictable, shared experience. The visual art submissions had to be no larger than 6x6x9 inches, weigh no more than 8 ounces, and be made from materials found in and around ones shelter. Ewing collaborated with poet Geoff Hewitt, who invited Vermont writers to create a haiku. More than 100 artists and writers responded.
”The Sheltering in Place Project” will be on exhibit through Aug. 9 at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Hours (masks and distancing) are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission is by reservation only; go online to highlandartsvt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.