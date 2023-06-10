The ways that family dynamics can shift are delicate and subtle — and can even happen over breakfast.
In Frank Gilroy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, “The Subject Was Roses,” the audience becomes a fly on the wall during a pivotal point in a family’s life. The play premiered in 1964 starring Martin Sheen to critical and commercial success, and was nominated for five Tony Awards.
Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre will present “The Subject Was Roses” June 16-25 at West Rutland Town Hall Theater, and it stars a trio of talented local actors.
Director Andrew Hamling, who is acting and stage managing, plays John, with Julie Redington as his wife Nettie. Evan Breault is their son, Timmy, a 21-year-old veteran who has just returned home from World War II, and has been the crutch in his parent’s broken relationship.
“It’s about the son, his relationship to the parents and his becoming a man and creating his own identity,” Hamling said. “The theme that’s really running through here for me is that we all have our own secrets and ways of living that always seem to get revealed in one way or another.”
Timmy’s role in his parents’ marriage reaches a crisis when he comes home, having grown up in his time away and no longer willing to back down on the things he believes in.
“It’s interesting, he left for a few years and has come back, and after gaining some life experience finds where he fits within his family unit,” said Breault. “I’m doing the same thing right now, so it’s a little bit of art reflecting life and vice versa.”
“I find he’s very to the point, and I enjoy that about Timmy,” he added. “He keeps things very straightforward and that can make things volatile at times but in a very necessary way.”
“It’s about family dynamics,” Redington said. “The love is misplaced and almost weaponized in ways, but it is a timeless piece because all families have (at times) some sort of dysfunction in them.
“But there are lighter moments: it’s sad, it’s beautiful, I just grow more and more in love with it the more we work on it.”
Some directors work closely with actors to develop their characters and some leave it to them. Redington said Hamling is both “helping and then trusting us.”
“What I like to do is work up a basic plot for blocking what’s happening, where everybody’s moving, get that set in stone, then get off script and find those subtle moments that make each character become a real person,” Hamling said. “So it’s not just reciting lines — to find those nuances within (a) sentence. Because people talk with repetition and stuttering, thinking of the thought as you’re saying it.
“When you memorize the script the words are right there, you have to find those subtleties, not only about how you talk but how it all plays, what are you thinking in this moment, and why are you saying what you’re saying,” Hamling said.
“I really like the story,” he continued. “It’s very touching. All three are at a point in their life where they’re realizing that the way things (are) can’t continue because it (isn’t) healthy.”
“I hope people come and really allow themselves to experience what’s happening,” Hamling said. “It’s a totally different time, there’s no cellphones or Internet and it’s a great family piece. There’s some heated scenes, some joy and laughter, and we hit pretty much every gamut of the emotional life scale.”
“Come see the show,” Redington affirmed. “Even if you don’t know it, and I don’t think this is a show that’s well-known, come see it because it’s lovely.”